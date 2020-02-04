Synthetic Biologics to Present at the 2020 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN), a diversified clinical-stage company leveraging the microbiome to develop therapeutics designed to prevent and treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in areas of high unmet need, announced today that Steven A. Shallcross, Chief Executive and Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. (ET) at the New York Marriott Marquis (Wilder room).

A live webcast of Synthetic Biologics' presentation may be accessed by logging onto the internet at http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bio/ceoinvestor2020/17107426667.cfm. A replay will be archived and accessible for 90 days at the same website and at www.syntheticbiologics.com.

About Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN) is a clinical-stage company developing therapeutics that preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. The Company's lead candidates are: (1) SYN-004 (ribaxamase) which is designed to degrade certain commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to prevent microbiome damage, C. difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients, and (2) SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). The Company is also advancing SYN-020, an oral formulation of the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP) to treat both local GI and systemic diseases, and has completed proof-of-concept studies with monoclonal antibody therapies for the prevention and treatment of pertussis. For more information, please visit Synthetic Biologics' website at www.syntheticbiologics.com.

