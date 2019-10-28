Synthetic Biologics to Report 2019 Third Quarter Operational Highlights and Financial Results on November 4, 2019

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN), a diversified clinical-stage company leveraging the microbiome to develop therapeutics designed to prevent and treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in areas of high unmet need, announced today that the Company intends to release its operational highlights and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Monday, November 4, 2019, and to host a conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET. The dial-in information for the call is as follows:

U.S. (toll free): 1-888-347-5280

International: +1 412-902-4280

Participants are asked to dial in 15 minutes before the start of the call to register. The call will also be webcast over the Internet at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1096/32094. An archived replay of the call will be available for approximately ninety (90) days at the same URL, https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1096/32094 beginning approximately one hour after the call's conclusion.

About Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN) is a diversified clinical-stage company leveraging the microbiome to develop therapeutics designed to prevent and treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in areas of high unmet need. The Company's lead candidates are: (1) SYN-004 (ribaxamase) which is designed to degrade certain commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to prevent microbiome damage, C. difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients, and (2) SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). The Company is also advancing SYN-020, an early-stage oral formulation of the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP) to treat both local GI and systemic diseases. For more information, please visit Synthetic Biologics' website at www.syntheticbiologics.com.

