Synthetic Biology Global Market Report 2022: Synthetic Biology Brings a Paradigm Shift in the Field of Biological Research

News provided by

Research and Markets

Oct 25, 2022, 09:15 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthetic Biology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Synthetic Biology Market to Reach $36 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Synthetic Biology estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Oligonucleotides & Synthetic DNA, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 29.5% CAGR and reach US$16.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Enzymes segment is readjusted to a revised 27% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 32.4% CAGR

The Synthetic Biology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 32.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.3% and 27.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 29.3% CAGR.Cloning

Technology Kits Segment to Record 26.8% CAGR

In the global Cloning Technology Kits segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 26.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$939.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 141 Featured) -

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc
  • Amyris, Inc
  • Arzeda
  • Atum
  • Codexis, Inc
  • Creative Enzymes
  • Cyrus Biotechnology, Inc
  • Editas Medicine, Inc
  • Eurofins Genomics Blue Heron LLC
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • GENEWIZ, Inc
  • GeneWorks Pty Ltd
  • Genscript Biotech Corporation
  • Ginkgo Bioworks
  • Integrated Dna Technologies, Inc
  • New England Biolabs
  • Novozymes A/S
  • OriGene Technologies, Inc
  • Sanofi S.A.
  • Synthego Corporation
  • TeselaGen Biotechnology Inc
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
  • Twist Bioscience

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to a digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Synthetic Biology Market Witnesses Significant Rise in Investments
  • Importance of Synthetic Biology for Investments
  • Efforts from Leading Players Bodes Well for Market Growth
  • Patent Landscape Gets Richer
  • Robotics and Workflow Automation Support Market Expansion
  • Advancements in Instrumentation Augurs Well
  • Improvements in Computer-Aided Biology
  • Fusion of AI and Synthetic Biology Expands Opportunities
  • Synthetic Biology Brings a Paradigm Shift in the Field of Biological Research
  • DNA Sequencing Plays an Important Role
  • Plummeting Cost of DNA Sequencing Bolsters Market Growth
  • Food Scarcity to Fuel Synthetic Biology Application in Agriculture
  • Select Companies Engaged in Making Food Using Synthetic Biology
  • Synthetic Biology Aids in Development of Exotic and Artificially Grown Meats and Proteins to Meet Future Food Demand
  • Growing Demand for GM Crops Opens Up Growth Avenues
  • Synthetic Biology-based Ingredients Gain Traction
  • Role of Synthetic Biology in Producing Plants with Desirable Characteristics
  • Synthetic Biology Gains Prominence in Biomedical Applications
  • Synthetic Genes Open up a New World of Drug Development
  • Synthetic Biology to Transform Healthcare with Captivating Advances in Biomedicine
  • Synthetic Biology Enables Creation of Advanced Biosensing Systems
  • Synthetic Biology Gains Significance in Production of Bio-Based Chemicals and Biofuels
  • Synthetic Biology Gains Importance as Focus on Carbon Recycling Increases
  • Synthetic Biology Disrupts the Cosmetics Sector
  • Capability of Synthetic Biology in Environmental Applications
  • Synthetic Biology Creates Buzz as Key Enabler of Exciting & Dynamic Applications for Diverse Domains
  • Synthetic Biology for Advanced, Multifunctional Materials
  • Genetically Engineered Fabrics and Sustainable Dyes Using Synthetic Biology to Transform Textile Industry
  • Select Synthetic Biology Offerings in Textile Industry
  • Personalized Medicine to Display Notable Leap Forward with Synthetic Biology

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/phrd1t

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Membrane Bioreactor Global Market Report 2022: Implementation of...

Global AI in Healthcare Market Report 2022: Surging Investment in ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics