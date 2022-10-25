Synthetic Biology Global Market Report 2022: Synthetic Biology Brings a Paradigm Shift in the Field of Biological Research

Oct 25, 2022, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthetic Biology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Synthetic Biology Market to Reach $36 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Synthetic Biology estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Oligonucleotides & Synthetic DNA, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 29.5% CAGR and reach US$16.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Enzymes segment is readjusted to a revised 27% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 32.4% CAGR
The Synthetic Biology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 32.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.3% and 27.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 29.3% CAGR.Cloning
Technology Kits Segment to Record 26.8% CAGR
In the global Cloning Technology Kits segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 26.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$939.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
What's New for 2022?
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to a digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Synthetic Biology Market Witnesses Significant Rise in Investments
- Importance of Synthetic Biology for Investments
- Efforts from Leading Players Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Patent Landscape Gets Richer
- Robotics and Workflow Automation Support Market Expansion
- Advancements in Instrumentation Augurs Well
- Improvements in Computer-Aided Biology
- Fusion of AI and Synthetic Biology Expands Opportunities
- Synthetic Biology Brings a Paradigm Shift in the Field of Biological Research
- DNA Sequencing Plays an Important Role
- Plummeting Cost of DNA Sequencing Bolsters Market Growth
- Food Scarcity to Fuel Synthetic Biology Application in Agriculture
- Select Companies Engaged in Making Food Using Synthetic Biology
- Synthetic Biology Aids in Development of Exotic and Artificially Grown Meats and Proteins to Meet Future Food Demand
- Growing Demand for GM Crops Opens Up Growth Avenues
- Synthetic Biology-based Ingredients Gain Traction
- Role of Synthetic Biology in Producing Plants with Desirable Characteristics
- Synthetic Biology Gains Prominence in Biomedical Applications
- Synthetic Genes Open up a New World of Drug Development
- Synthetic Biology to Transform Healthcare with Captivating Advances in Biomedicine
- Synthetic Biology Enables Creation of Advanced Biosensing Systems
- Synthetic Biology Gains Significance in Production of Bio-Based Chemicals and Biofuels
- Synthetic Biology Gains Importance as Focus on Carbon Recycling Increases
- Synthetic Biology Disrupts the Cosmetics Sector
- Capability of Synthetic Biology in Environmental Applications
- Synthetic Biology Creates Buzz as Key Enabler of Exciting & Dynamic Applications for Diverse Domains
- Synthetic Biology for Advanced, Multifunctional Materials
- Genetically Engineered Fabrics and Sustainable Dyes Using Synthetic Biology to Transform Textile Industry
- Select Synthetic Biology Offerings in Textile Industry
- Personalized Medicine to Display Notable Leap Forward with Synthetic Biology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
