Synthetic Biology Market Analysis 2026-2031: Genome Engineering Accounts for 33.21% Share, with Asia-Pacific as the Fastest-Growing Region, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India , April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the synthetic biology market size was valued at USD 19.75 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 23.53 billion in 2026, reaching an estimated USD 56.48 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 19.14% over the forecast period (2026–2031), driven by rapid advancements in genetic engineering, increasing demand for bio-based products, and expanding applications across healthcare, agriculture, and industrial biotechnology. The market is gaining momentum as organizations worldwide leverage synthetic biology to design and engineer biological systems for improved efficiency, sustainability, and innovation.

The synthetic biology market is being shaped by the growing use of engineered organisms in drug development, vaccine production, and gene therapies. The ability to manipulate DNA and create customized biological pathways is enabling breakthroughs in precision medicine and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Increasing investments in research and development, along with strong collaboration between academic institutions and biotechnology companies, are further supporting market expansion. Industrial applications are also contributing significantly to market growth, with synthetic biology being used to produce biofuels, specialty chemicals, and sustainable materials. The shift toward environmentally friendly production methods is encouraging industries to adopt bio-based alternatives, reducing dependence on traditional chemical processes. Additionally, advancements in DNA sequencing, gene synthesis, and automation technologies are improving scalability and reducing production costs.

Synthetic Biology Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to expanding biotechnology capabilities, rising government support, and increasing adoption of synthetic biology across healthcare, agriculture, and industrial sectors.

North America represents a significant share of the synthetic biology market, driven by strong research funding, advanced biotechnology infrastructure, and the presence of leading industry players. The region continues to lead in innovation and commercialization of synthetic biology solutions.

Europe holds a notable market position, supported by increasing focus on sustainable development, government initiatives promoting bioeconomy strategies, and growing investment in biotechnology research.

Synthetic Biology Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Applications in Healthcare and Biopharmaceuticals

Synthetic biology is increasingly being used in the development of advanced therapeutics, vaccines, and gene-based treatments, supporting innovation in healthcare.

Rising Demand for Sustainable Bio-based Products

Industries are adopting synthetic biology to produce environmentally friendly alternatives, driving growth in biofuels, bioplastics, and specialty chemicals.

Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "The synthetic biology market is advancing as organizations explore new approaches to production, healthcare, and sustainable materials. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured review of diverse data sources, offering a more balanced and comparable perspective than analyses with limited validation or narrower market coverage."

Synthetic Biology Market Segmentation Overview

By Product

Core Products DNA/RNA Synthesizers Gene Editing Kits & Enzymes

Enabling Products Oligonucleotides Cloning Vectors

Enabled Products Cell-Free Systems Engineered Micro-organisms



By Technology

Genome Engineering

DNA/RNA Synthesis

Bioinformatics & CAD Tools

Bioprocessing & Automation

By Application

Healthcare Drug Discovery Gene & Cell Therapy

Chemicals & Biofuels Specialty Chemicals Advanced Biofuels

Food & Agriculture Alternative Proteins Crop Trait Engineering

Other (Bio-security, Environment, Data Storage)

By End-User

Industrial Biotech Companies

Pharma & Biopharma

Academic & Research Institutes

Defense & Government Labs

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/synthetic-biology-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Synthetic Biology Market Competitive Outlook

The synthetic biology market features a mix of biotechnology companies, research organizations, and technology providers focusing on innovation, scalability, and commercialization of engineered biological solutions. Market participants are investing in advanced platforms, expanding research capabilities, and forming strategic partnerships to accelerate product development and market penetration.

Companies are prioritizing advancements in gene editing, automation, and data-driven biological design to strengthen their competitive positioning and address the growing demand for synthetic biology applications across industries.

Major companies in the synthetic biology include:

Genscript

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Amyris Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Illumina, Inc.

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Merieux Nutrisciences, Microbiome Insights, MR DNA, Baseclear and Clinical Microbiomics are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies in the microbiome sequencing services market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/microbiome-sequencing-services-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

DNA Methylation Market Share - The DNA methylation market stood at USD 2.95 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.74 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Market expansion is supported by increasing focus on epigenetics research, rising applications in cancer diagnostics, and growing adoption of methylation-based biomarker studies.

Cell-Free Protein Expression Market Analysis - The cell-free protein expression market is estimated to grow from USD 339.72 million in 2026 to USD 499.73 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing demand for rapid protein synthesis in research, rising applications in drug discovery, and expanding use in synthetic biology and functional genomics studies.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Promega Corporation, Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich), Takara Bio Inc. and New England Biolabs are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies in the cell-free protein expression market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/cell-free-protein-expression-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

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SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited