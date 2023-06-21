Synthetic biology market size to grow by USD 28,253.12 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing applications of synthetic biology to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global synthetic biology market size is estimated to grow by USD 28,253.12 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.6% during the forecast period. The growing applications of synthetic biology are driving the market growth. Synthetic biology helps improve the efficiency of products such as biochemicals, therapeutics, medicine, biofuels, and other bio-based substitutes. It can also be used in industries such as agriculture and F&B. For example, synthetic technology can be used to increase yield by enhancing properties such as efficient use of water and nutrients, nitrogen fixation and better resistance to pests, and photosynthetic performance.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Synthetic Biology Market

However, technical challenges may impede the synthetic biology market growth. There are various issues related to the deployment of synthetic biology. Currently, there is insufficient knowledge and understanding of synthetic technology. For example, biological functions are determined by genetic circuits that are made of interacting proteins and genes. However, it is difficult to study the core design of the genes. These challenges will hinder the growth of the global synthetic biology market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Synthetic biology market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (healthcare, industrial, food and agriculture, and others) and product (oligonucleotides, enzymes, cloning technology kits, xeno-nucleic acids, and chassis organism).

The healthcare segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Synthetic biology is used to create engineered systems of genes and other molecular components. Clinical applications of synthetic biology are expected to expand further in the next few years. For instance, professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology ( MIT ) have developed a paper that has embedded modified genetic machinery from a cell. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global synthetic biology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global synthetic biology market.

North America is estimated to account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries in the regional market. The demand for synthetic biology is expected to increase owing to factors such as rising investments in synthetic biology companies, increasing demand for bio-based products, and growing R&D funding. In addition, governments in the region are focusing on the development of personalized therapeutics. Thus, increasing support from government and private institutions is expected to drive the growth of the synthetic biology market in the region during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a sample report

Synthetic biology market – Leading trends influencing the market

The evolving regulatory framework around synthetic biology is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Governments of various countries are working on developing standard guidelines, clear policies, and stringent regulations to tackle the risks associated with synthetic biology.

For instance, in the US, the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) deals with the potential impact of synthetic biology in human health and the environment.

Europe also has numerous policies at international, community, member state, and local levels.

also has numerous policies at international, community, member state, and local levels. Therefore, the evolving regulatory framework for synthetic biology is expected to promote investments, foster innovation, and ensure the safety and efficacy of synthetic biology products, which, in turn, will support market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on market trends, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this synthetic biology market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the synthetic biology market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the synthetic biology market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the synthetic biology market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of synthetic biology market vendors

Synthetic Biology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 28,253.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 25.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, UK, France, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Algenol, Amyris Inc., CD Biosynsis, Codexis Inc., Creative Biogene, Eurofins Scientific SE, Genomatica Inc., GenScript Biotech Corp., Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Novozymes AS, Sanofi SA, Twist Bioscience Corp., Danaher Corp., New England Biolabs Inc., Precigen Inc., Synthego Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio health care market reports

SOURCE Technavio