Synthetic Biology Technology Market Report 2024 - Top Suppliers and Growth Forecast to 2028

The global synthetic biology market was valued at $31.5 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach $59.1 billion by the end of 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% over the forecast period.



The growth of the synthetic biology market is propelled by several key factors, marking significant advancements in the field. Central to these developments is the notable reduction in the cost of DNA sequencing and synthesis, contributing to the accessibility of these technologies. This cost-effectiveness has played a pivotal role in driving innovation and expanding the applications of synthetic biology. Increasing interest and substantial investment from both governments and private investors in major countries such as the U.S., China, the U.K., India, and Japan is driving the growth of synthetic biology. The recognition of synthetic biology's potential to contribute to a sustainable bio-based economy is a

significant driver.



Another crucial driver of this market is the evolution of sophisticated genome editing tools, prominently exemplified by CRISPR/Cas9. These tools empower researchers with precise and efficient means to manipulate genetic material, opening avenues for transformative applications across various domains. The convergence of these tools with advances in informatics, computational capabilities, and scalable infrastructure has streamlined the analysis and design processes, further fueling the growth of synthetic biology.



Synthetic biology's practical applications are already evident in the metabolic engineering of microorganisms. This has proven instrumental in the production of industrially significant products showcasing the technology's potential to address key challenges in manufacturing processes.

The report is designed to be a comprehensive business tool to report focuses on 10 selected synthetic biology companies and the key areas in the field driving the industry growth that allows these companies to succeed.

The market is divided into segments and by application/industry as follows:



By product:

Enabling Products

Biologic Components

Integrated systems

Enabled Products

By Industry:

R&D Tools.

Diagnostics/Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Chemicals

Energy

Food & Beverages

Others

Each area is covered in detail, identifying current products in the market in the base year 2022, measuring current market size and identifying current and potential market drivers, forecasting for 2028, assessing current and potential competitors, and identifying current competitor market shares for the base year of 2022.

The Report Includes

141 data tables and 33 additional tables

An overview of the top 10 suppliers of synthetic biology technology and the global market

Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2020-2022, estimated figures for 2023, forecasts for 2028, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to synthetic biology technology, accompanied by a market share analysis by test type, industry and geographic region

Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, and the regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios

Review of patents, the product pipeline and ESG trends related to the synthetic biology industry

Market share analysis of the key companies and coverage of mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships and other market strategies

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Amyris Inc., Beyond Meat Inc., GenScript, Ginkgo Bioworks, Novozymes A/S, and Twist Biosciences.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Emerging Trends/Technologies in the Synthetic Biology Market

Prime Editing

AI in Synthetic Biology

DNA Data Storage

Do-it-yourself Synthetic Biology Community

Chapter 6 Sustainability in Synthetic Biology Market: An ESG Perspective

Synthetic Biology Market ESG Performance Analysis by Company

Amyris ESG Performance

Novozymes ESG Performance

Thermofisher, ESG Performance

Consumer Attitude Towards ESG in the Synthetic Biology Market

Conclusion

Chapter 7 Global Market of Synthetic Biology

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Industry

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Industry Scenario

Company Shares

Competitive Landscape by Application

R&D Tools Industry

Diagnostic and Pharmaceuticals Industry

Agriculture Industry

Energy Industry

Chemicals Industry

Food & Beverages Industry

Chapter 11 Patents

Patent Analysis by Manufacturer

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Amyris Inc.

Beyond Meat Inc.

Codexis Inc.

Cropenergies Ag

DSM

Genscript

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Ginkgo Bioworks

Novartis Pharma Ag

Novozymes A/S

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Twist Bioscience

Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie

