Synthetic Data Generation Market to grow by USD 1.07 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by Rising Demand for privacy protection - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

09 Oct, 2023, 18:15 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Synthetic Data Generation Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the synthetic data generation market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 1.07 billion. The rising demand for privacy protection drives the synthetic data generation market. There is a growing number of data breaches and cyber-attacks. This leads to an increased demand for privacy protection in the synthetic data generation market. Such incidents have become more frequent and sophisticated, which leads to a greater need for businesses to safeguard their sensitive information. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the synthetic data generation market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Synthetic Data Generation Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Synthetic Data Generation Market 2023-2027

  • Market Challenge - The high costs associated with high-end generative models challenge the growth of the synthetic data generation market. As a result of the growing demand for data in a variety of industries, such as healthcare, financial, and retail, the global synthetic data generation market is set to grow significantly. Furthermore, factors like the high costs associated with generative models make it challenging for smaller retailers with limited budgets to adopt these advanced data generation techniques. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read the FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The synthetic data generation market is segmented by End-user (Healthcare and life sciences, Retail and e-commerce, Transportation and logistics, IT and telecommunication, and BFSI and others), Type (Agent-based modelling and Direct modelling), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

  • By end-user, the healthcare and life sciences segment will be significant during the forecast period. It is one of the fastest-growing industries in the global synthetic data generation market. Insurance companies are capable of identifying patterns and anomalies which indicate possible fraud by generating synthetic data that simulate customer profiles and claims records, and in order to avoid affecting the privacy of its policyholders. Hence, such factors drive the healthcare and life sciences segment of the synthetic data generation market during the forecast period.
  • By geography, North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View the FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the synthetic data generation market:

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AnyLogic North America LLC, Anyverse SL, DADoES Inc, Facteus Inc, GenRocket Inc., Gretel Labs Inc., International Business Machines Corp., MDClone Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Neurolaboratories Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., OpenAI L.L.C., Synthesia Ltd., Synthesized Ltd, Syntheticus, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., YData, Hazy Ltd.

Related Reports:

The edge analytics market share is expected to increase by USD 6.51 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 17.41%. 

 This data analytics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.84% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 21,436 million.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Pet Food Market to grow by USD 35.75 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Access the complete bundle report with Technavio

Pet Food Market to grow by USD 35.75 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Access the complete bundle report with Technavio

The Pet Food Market is projected to experience significant growth, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.71% and an estimated increase of USD 35.75 billion....
Home Fitness Equipment Market to grow by USD 3.1 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 38% of the global market- Technavio

Home Fitness Equipment Market to grow by USD 3.1 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 38% of the global market- Technavio

The home fitness equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 3.1 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.