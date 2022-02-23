Synthetic Diamonds Market: 7.11% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By Type (rough synthetic diamonds and polished synthetic diamonds) and Geography | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2024)

In-Scope:

Rough synthetic diamonds:

The synthetic diamonds market share growth by the rough synthetic diamonds segment will be significant during the forecast period. Some of the fast-growing applications of rough synthetic diamonds are oil and gas, mining, precision machining, construction, and water treatment. The growing application scope for rough synthetic diamonds will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Out-of-Scope:

Polished synthetic diamonds

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Synthetic Diamonds Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (rough synthetic diamonds and polished synthetic diamonds) and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America ).

The report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (rough synthetic diamonds and polished synthetic diamonds) and Geography (APAC, , , MEA, and ). Key Companies- Applied Diamond Inc., Crystallume, Element Six UK Ltd., Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co. Ltd., ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd., NEW DIAMOND TECHNOLOGY LLC, Sandvik AB, Scio Diamond Technology Corp., Tomei Diamond Co. Ltd., and WD Lab Grown Diamonds among others

Applied Diamond Inc., Crystallume, Element Six UK Ltd., Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co. Ltd., ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd., NEW DIAMOND TECHNOLOGY LLC, Sandvik AB, Scio Diamond Technology Corp., Tomei Diamond Co. Ltd., and WD Lab Grown Diamonds among others Driver- Cost advantage of synthetic diamonds to drive the market

Cost advantage of synthetic diamonds to drive the market Challenge- Complicated manufacturing process to hamper the market growth

Vendor Insights-

The synthetic diamonds market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Applied Diamond Inc.- The company offers synthetic diamond such as diamond detectors, diamond optics, diamond plates, diamond heat spreaders, diamond membranes and foils, and diamond beam position monitors.

The company offers synthetic diamond such as diamond detectors, diamond optics, diamond plates, diamond heat spreaders, diamond membranes and foils, and diamond beam position monitors. Crystallume- The company offers various synthetic diamonds products and diamond tools for cutting and drilling applications. Some of the tools offered by the company are aircraft equipment, standard drills, lighting tools, and mold maker end mills.

The company offers various synthetic diamonds products and diamond tools for cutting and drilling applications. Some of the tools offered by the company are aircraft equipment, standard drills, lighting tools, and mold maker end mills. Element Six UK Ltd.- The company offers a wide range of synthetic diamond products for various applications such as precision machining, drilling, crushing, sawing and milling, wear, optics, acoustic, electronics, sensors, and water and wastewater treatment.

Synthetic Diamonds Market Driver:

Cost advantage of synthetic diamonds:

The physical and chemical properties of synthetic diamonds and mined diamonds are almost the same, and one cannot differentiate by touch, sight, or other physical means. Although the price of diamonds mainly depends on their shape, cut, clarity, color, and carat, synthetic diamonds are cheaper than mined diamonds. Natural diamonds are produced over a long period of time, from millions to billions of years, however, synthetic diamonds are produced in one to three weeks. The price gap between these two types of diamonds (the lower prices of synthetic diamonds compared with natural diamonds) largely attracts customers in both industrial and jewelry applications. Thus, the low cost of synthetic diamonds is likely to encourage customers to prefer laboratory-grown diamonds in comparison with natural diamonds.

Synthetic Diamonds Market Challenge:

Complicated manufacturing process:

Synthetic diamonds are mainly produced by two manufacturing processes, such as the HPHT method and the CVD method. The production of synthetic diamonds is complex and time-consuming. These processes include multiple steps and have production limitations regarding the size of diamonds. The complexity of synthetic diamond manufacturing processes and their multistage processing are likely to hinder the market growth for synthetic diamonds. The size constraint in synthetic diamond manufacturing is also one of the key challenges for the synthetic diamond market.

Synthetic Diamonds Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 9.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and UAE Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Applied Diamond Inc., Crystallume, Element Six UK Ltd., Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co. Ltd., ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd., NEW DIAMOND TECHNOLOGY LLC, Sandvik AB, Scio Diamond Technology Corp., Tomei Diamond Co. Ltd., and WD Lab Grown Diamonds Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 02: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 03: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 04: Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 06: Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 07: Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 09: Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 10: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 11: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 12: Comparison by Type

Exhibit 13: Comparison by Type

5.3 Rough synthetic diamonds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Rough synthetic diamonds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Rough synthetic diamonds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 16: Rough synthetic diamonds - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 17: Rough synthetic diamonds - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Polished synthetic diamonds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 18: Polished synthetic diamonds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 19: Polished synthetic diamonds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Polished synthetic diamonds - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 21: Polished synthetic diamonds - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 22: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

Exhibit 23: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 24: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 25: Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 38: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 42: Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 46: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 49: China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 50: China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 53: US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 54: US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 58: India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 62: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 63: United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 66: United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Cost advantage of synthetic diamonds

8.1.2 Growing demand for synthetic diamonds from APAC

8.1.3 Restrictions on mining activities

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Complicated manufacturing process

8.2.2 Protests by natural diamond traders

8.2.3 Advances in natural diamond mining process

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 68: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Rising demand from emerging applications such as electronics and semiconductors

8.4.2 Growing consumption of polished diamonds in the jewelry industry

8.4.3 Robust R initiatives to enhance synthetic diamonds use

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 69: Vendor Landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 70: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 71: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 72: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 73: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Applied Diamond Inc.

Exhibit 74: Applied Diamond Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 75: Applied Diamond Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 76: Applied Diamond Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Crystallume

Exhibit 77: Crystallume - Overview

Exhibit 78: Crystallume - Product / Service

Exhibit 79: Crystallume - Key offerings

10.5 Electronic Commodities Exchange LP

Exhibit 80: Electronic Commodities Exchange LP - Overview

Exhibit 81: Electronic Commodities Exchange LP - Product / Service

Exhibit 82: Electronic Commodities Exchange LP - Key offerings

10.6 Element Six UK Ltd.

Exhibit 83: Element Six UK Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 84: Element Six UK Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 85: Element Six UK Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 86: Element Six UK Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 88: Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 89: Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 90: ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 91: ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 92: ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 NEW DIAMOND TECHNOLOGY LLC

Exhibit 93: NEW DIAMOND TECHNOLOGY LLC - Overview

Exhibit 94: NEW DIAMOND TECHNOLOGY LLC - Product / Service

Exhibit 95: NEW DIAMOND TECHNOLOGY LLC - Key offerings

10.9 Sandvik AB

Exhibit 96: Sandvik AB - Overview

Exhibit 97: Sandvik AB - Business segments

Exhibit 98: Sandvik AB - Key news

Exhibit 99: Sandvik AB - Key offerings

Exhibit 100: Sandvik AB - Segment focus

10.10 Tomei Diamond Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Tomei Diamond Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 102: Tomei Diamond Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 103: Tomei Diamond Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 WD Lab Grown Diamonds

Exhibit 104: WD Lab Grown Diamonds - Overview

Exhibit 105: WD Lab Grown Diamonds - Product / Service

Exhibit 106: WD Lab Grown Diamonds - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 107: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 108: Research Methodology

Exhibit 109: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 110: Information sources

