Synthetic Dye Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the synthetic dyes market are BASF SE, Archroma, DyStar, Huntsman, Stahl, Kiri Industries, Clariant, Everlight Chemical, Synthesia, and Vedant.

The global synthetic dye market will grow from $15.63 billion in 2022 to $17.14 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The synthetic dye market is expected to grow from $24.16 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.0%.

The synthetic dyes market consists of the sales of azoic dyes, chrome dyes, developed dyes, and direct dyes.

Synthetic dyes are predominantly organic (carbon-based) chemical compounds that are generally derived from petrochemical derivatives.A dye is a colored substance that has an affinity for the substrate to which the dye is applied.

Dyes are applied in an aqueous solution and may require a mordant to make them fast on the fiber.Synthetic dyes are used to impart color to paper, textiles, leather, and other materials.

Eosin Y, fast green, basic fuchsin, aniline blue, methylene blue, and orange G are examples of synthetic dyes.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the synthetic dyes market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the synthetic dyes market.

The regions covered in the synthetic dyes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main product types of synthetic dyes are acid dyes, dispersed dyes, reactive dyes, direct dyes, basic dyes, vat dyes, and other product types.Acid dye is a class of dyes containing one or more acidic groups, such as the sulfo group used in acid solution chiefly for dyeing wool and silk.

The product types involved are acid dyes, dispersed dyes, reactive dyes, direct dyes, basic dyes, vat dyes, and other product types. The various end-use industries are textiles, food & beverages, paper, ink, leather, and other end-use industries.

The synthetic dye market is expected to be driven by the rapidly growing packaging industry.This is mainly due to increased demand for toiletries, food and beverages, healthcare, and other industries, particularly in emerging economies.

Going forward, the market for synthetic dyes is expected to grow with the launch of high-quality digital printing applications on flexible packaging and labeling. Growing demand for digital printing due to the need for high-quality printing will lead to an increase in the demand for packaging printing, driving the synthetic dye market.

The growing awareness about the adverse health effects of certain synthetic dyes is pushing dye manufacturers to shift from chemical-based synthetic dyes to natural dyes, negatively impacting the market.Manufacturers are focusing on shifting from chemical dyes to natural dyes to cater to consumer preferences for new textile colors that are also environmentally friendly.

Synthetic dyes also have adverse effects on the health of people and the environment due to how emerging economies are shifting to natural dyes.Several developed and developing countries have imposed a ban on the import of synthetic dyes.

The use of azo dyes is banned in developing countries such as India owing to their environmental and health impacts.

The range of high wet-fast dispersed dyes is trending in the synthetic dye market.High wet-fast disperse dyes are suited for coloring polyester fibers, microfibers, and polyester/elastane blends for sportswear and activewear applications.

For instance, Archroma launched Foron SP-WF dyes, which comply with safety, efficiency, and sustainability with the belief of being economical in the textile industry.

The countries covered in the synthetic dyes market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.

