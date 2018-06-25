Synthetic Genomics Appoints Reinhard J. Ambros, Ph.D., Former Global Head of the Novartis Venture Fund to Board of Directors

Dr. Ambros was the global head of the Novartis Venture Fund from 2005 to 2017 and built one of the largest and most active corporate Biotechnology Venture Funds globally. As the fund manager, he built a team of respected investment managers in Europe and the United States and led many significant venture investments and exits via M&A or IPO. He has a broad network with key finance syndicate partners and pharma organizations.

"I am honored to welcome Reinhard to our Board as part of an ongoing effort to strengthen the composition of our team and ensure we have the right mix of skills and expertise to lead us forward," said Oliver Fetzer, Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer at Synthetic Genomics. "Reinhard has exceptional business development and pharmaceutical drug development experience that will help us further progress our leading-edge cell engineering platforms."

Prior to the Novartis Venture Fund, Dr. Ambros was head of Group Strategic Planning for Novartis AG and led business development and licensing in the cardiovascular and metabolic disease area for Novartis Pharma AG. Earlier in his career he led pharmaceutical product development projects in various therapeutic areas for Novartis Pharma AG and Hoffmann-La Roche.

Dr. Ambros is the independent lead director of the Board of Directors of Aileron Therapeutics, Cambridge, MA, and is a board member for some European biotech companies. He also serves as advisor to the German Government´s (BMBF) Go-Bio Fund. Dr. Ambros received a Ph.D. from the University of Regensburg, Germany.

"I'm excited to join the Board of Synthetic Genomics and to help the company drive towards profitability and deliver on the exciting potential of the company's transformative platform for the next-generation of medicines," commented Dr. Ambros.

About Synthetic Genomics, Inc.

Synthetic Genomics, Inc., is a private biotechnology company harnessing the power of living cells — nature's most efficient machines — to create transformative medicines and bio-based products. With an unmatched understanding of how DNA and RNA instruct the functions of life, we program cells for improved purpose and function. Our R&D competencies focus on our novel self-amplifying RNA replicon platform for infectious disease and oncology vaccines and our algal cell systems for industrial and biotherapeutic discovery and manufacturing. Built on a legacy of scientific firsts, our team of biological engineers are shaping the future bioeconomy. For more information about our research, partnering opportunities or careers, please visit us at www.syntheticgenomics.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. In addition, we may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning our expected future operations and performance and other developments. All of these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, and, therefore, actual results may differ materially from those expected. We caution you against placing substantial reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. All forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this press release. We will not necessarily update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synthetic-genomics-appoints-reinhard-j-ambros-phd-former-global-head-of-the-novartis-venture-fund-to-board-of-directors-300671349.html

SOURCE Synthetic Genomics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.syntheticgenomics.com

