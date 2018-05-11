Synthetic Genomics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, May 17, 2018

Time: 10:00am Pacific Time

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Time: 10:00am Eastern Time

Location: New York, New York

About Synthetic Genomics, Inc.

Synthetic Genomics, Inc. is a San Diego biotechnology company harnessing the power of living cells — nature's most efficient machines — to create transformative medicines and bio-based products. With an unmatched understanding of how DNA and RNA instruct the functions of life, Synthetic Genomics programs cells for purpose. Core R&D programs focus on self-amplifying RNA for infectious disease and oncology vaccines, automated precision medicine production, and biotherapeutic discovery and manufacturing. Built on a legacy of scientific firsts, Synthetic Genomics' team of biological engineers are shaping the future bioeconomy. For more information about our research, partnering opportunities or careers, please visit us at www.syntheticgenomics.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. In addition, we may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning our expected future operations and performance and other developments. All of these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, and, therefore, actual results may differ materially from those expected. We caution you against placing substantial reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. All forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this press release. We will not necessarily update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments.

