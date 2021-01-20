Synthetic Gypsum Market to reach US$ 3.3 Bn by 2030; Growth to be Sluggish during COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis - Persistence Market Research

As per Persistence Market Research analysis, the global synthetic gypsum market is projected to reach a market value of US$ 3.3 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period of 2020-2030 .

Key Takeaways from Synthetic Gypsum Market Study

In terms of regional growth, Asia Pacific is the manufacturing hub for cement, and is anticipated to witness rapid growth in the global synthetic gypsum market.

is the manufacturing hub for cement, and is anticipated to witness rapid growth in the global synthetic gypsum market. Drywall manufacturing is the most significantly growing application segment in this market in terms of synthetic gypsum consumption.

Urbanization and growth in the agriculture sector for FGD gypsum, which is used as a fertilizer for improving soil amendment and crop productivity, are expected to push the growth of the synthetic gypsum market over the coming years.

Rapidly growing demand for drywall and cement in the construction industry is expected to generate increased demand for synthetic gypsum.

While the synthetic gypsum market is projected to grow at a healthy pace, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a significant negative impact on demand. This is expected to continue during 2020-21.

Get the Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25693

"Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic impact across the globe, the market in North America and Europe is expected to be impacted moderately, owing to less demand from end users. However, governments are likely to play a strong role over the coming months, as they are looking to create jobs and fuel the growth of the manufacturing sector in a strategic manner to avoid getting burdened with debt," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Market Landscape Continues to Remain Moderately Fragmented

Key manufacturers in the synthetic gypsum market, such as LafargeHolcim, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., National Gypsum Properties LLC, Knauf Gips KG, Boral limited, PABCO Building Products, LLC, USG Corporation, American Gypsum, FEECO International, Inc., Synthetic Material LLC, Georgia Pacific Gypsum LLC, Gyptec IBERICA, and Delta Gypsum, are focused on strengthening their product portfolios and expanding their market footprints through the acquisition of smaller companies in the market.

Get Full Access of Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/25693

Want to Know More?

Persistence Market Research has published a market research report on the synthetic gypsum market that contains global industry analysis of 2015–2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020–2030. The report provides insightful analysis of the synthetic gypsum market through different segments, namely product type, end use, and region. The synthetic gypsum market report also provides supply and demand trends, supply-demand scenario, and a comprehensive list of suppliers and distributors in the market, along with a detailed overview of the parent market.

Browse Research Release at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/synthetic-gypsum-market.asp

Browse End-to-end Market: Chemicals & Materials

Related Reports:

Myristyl Palmitate Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/myristyl-palmitate-market.asp

Aluminium Composite Panels Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/aluminium-composite-panels-market.asp

About Persistence Market Research

Overview:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Content Source: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/mediarelease/synthetic-gypsum-market.asp

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.