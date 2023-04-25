Synthetic leather market in India to grow at a CAGR of 7.96%, Colence Pvt. Ltd. and Daman Textiles among key vendors -Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the synthetic leather market in India is set to grow by USD 1,590.53 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 7.96%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses in obtaining growth opportunities. Read a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled India Synthetic Leather Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, Colence Pvt. Ltd., Daman Textiles, Giriraj Coated Fab Pvt. Ltd., GTEX Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd., Jasch Industries Ltd., Marvel Vinyls Ltd., Mayur Uniquoters Ltd., Natroyal Group, Nirmal Fibres Pvt. Ltd., Om Textiles India, Premier Polyfilm Ltd., Response Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., Responsive Industries Ltd., RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd., Shakti Tex Coaters Pvt. Ltd., United Decoratives Pvt. Ltd., Vortex Flex Pvt. Ltd., and Winner Nippon Leatherette Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing penetration of polyurethane (PU) synthetic leather materials, the availability of a wide range of products, and the shift of consumer preference from animal hide to synthetic leather products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Synthetic Leather Market in India 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Footwear



Furnishing



Automotive



Clothing



Others

Type

PVC



PU

The footwear segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. The footwear industry extensively uses synthetic leather in linings, uppers, and insoles of athletic shoes, shoes, boots, sandals, and slippers due to its properties, such as high durability. The demand for footwear in India is expected to increase the demand for synthetic leather during the forecast period. Synthetic leather is widely used in India due to its low cost for manufacturing athletic shoes for various sports.

Synthetic Leather Market in India 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the synthetic leather market in India include BASF SE, Colence Pvt. Ltd., Daman Textiles, Giriraj Coated Fab Pvt. Ltd., GTEX Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd., Jasch Industries Ltd., Marvel Vinyls Ltd., Mayur Uniquoters Ltd., Natroyal Group, Nirmal Fibres Pvt. Ltd., Om Textiles India, Premier Polyfilm Ltd., Response Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., Responsive Industries Ltd., RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd., Shakti Tex Coaters Pvt. Ltd., United Decoratives Pvt. Ltd., Vortex Flex Pvt. Ltd., and Winner Nippon Leatherette Pvt. Ltd.. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the synthetic leather market in India are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As, as well as go-to-market strategy support. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Colence Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers synthetic leathers such as PU and PVC.

The company offers synthetic leathers such as PU and PVC. Daman Textiles - The company offers synthetic leathers such as crinkles and artificial leather for apparel.

The company offers synthetic leathers such as crinkles and artificial leather for apparel. Giriraj Coated Fab Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers synthetic leather for the furniture and clothing industries.

The company offers synthetic leather for the furniture and clothing industries. Jasch Industries Ltd. - The company offers synthetic leathers for footwear, automotive, and sports industries.

The company offers synthetic leathers for footwear, automotive, and sports industries. Marvel Vinyls Ltd. - The company offers synthetic leathers for automobiles, furniture, and footwear industries.

The report also covers the following areas:

The increasing penetration of polyurethane (PU) synthetic leather materials is driving market growth. PU-based leather is made from flexible polymers and other materials such as polyester or cotton. It does not need additional plasticizers and has several advantages, such as water resistance, lightness, and softness. PU-based leather can easily shred under certain conditions. It is used widely in the automotive and apparel industries. PU-based leather is considered more environmentally friendly than vinyl-based leather, as it does not produce dioxins. These factors are expected to fuel the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technological advances in synthetic leather manufacturing are a key trend in the market. Converting raw materials into final products requires several processes. Manufacturers want to optimize product quality and yield at low costs while minimizing environmental impact. Manufacturing processes consume significant amounts of water, chemicals, and energy, leading to high effluent discharge. Such advancements are expected to support the growth of the synthetic leather market in India during the forecast period.

The harmful effects of PU and PVC on humans are challenging the growth of the synthetic leather market in India. Raw materials for synthetic leather, such as PU and PVC, are harmful to the health of animals and the environment. PU is an isocyanate that can irritate the lungs and lead to asthma attacks. It also causes skin irritation and lung infections. Workers exposed to polyurethane fumes can experience nausea, vomiting, and dizziness. Moreover, there are carcinogens such as vinyl chloride monomer (VCM), phthalates, and dioxin in PVC. Thus, the hazardous nature of PVC and PU can impede the growth of synthetic leather in India during the forecast period.

Synthetic Leather Market in India 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist synthetic leather market growth in India during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the synthetic leather market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the synthetic leather market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of synthetic leather market vendors in India

What's new?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Synthetic Leather Market Scope in India Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.96% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,590.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.35 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled BASF SE, Colence Pvt. Ltd., Daman Textiles, Giriraj Coated Fab Pvt. Ltd., GTEX Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd., Jasch Industries Ltd., Marvel Vinyls Ltd., Mayur Uniquoters Ltd., Natroyal Group, Nirmal Fibres Pvt. Ltd., Om Textiles India, Premier Polyfilm Ltd., Response Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., Responsive Industries Ltd., RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd., Shakti Tex Coaters Pvt. Ltd., United Decoratives Pvt. Ltd., Vortex Flex Pvt. Ltd., and Winner Nippon Leatherette Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

