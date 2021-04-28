Synthetic Leather Market Size Worth $57.0 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global synthetic leather market size is anticipated to reach USD 57.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing product application scope in footwear has been a major factor driving the market growth. In addition, growing importance and awareness about animal rights and stringent laws regarding the usage of real leather are propelling the demand for its synthetic counterpart. Synthetic leather materials offer superior properties, such as high gloss finish, durability, strength, and UV resistance, and easy maintenance. Moreover, products made from faux leather are cheaper and thus, continue to attract consumers, especially from middle- and high-income level groups.

Key suggestions from the report:

The global market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising product demand in the footwear and automotive applications

PU leather emerged as the largest product segment in 2020 and is estimated to generate revenue over USD 35.6 billion by 2028

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing as well as the largest regional market over the estimated period

The market growth in APAC can be credited to the rapid economic growth across countries, such as India , China , Japan , and Korea

In addition, the rapid development of the construction and automotive manufacturing industries in APAC is fueling the product demand further

Countries, such as South Korea , Taiwan , China , and India , are emerging as leading producers in the global market as a result of the availability of relatively cheaper raw materials

Read 119 page research report with ToC on "Synthetic Leather Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Bio-based, PVC, PU), By Application (Automotive, Footwear), By Region (APAC, Central & South America), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/synthetic-leather-market

However, in countries, such as Japan, the product is facing competition from Fumikodata, which is a replica of real leather and is a cruelty-free material. Polyurethane (PU) was the largest product category in 2020 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) is anticipated to witness sluggish growth on account of its properties, such as sticky finish and low durability. The footwear application segment is expected to observe considerable growth over the upcoming years. Cheaper costs and fluctuating climatic conditions in several regions create the need for different types of footwear.

Rising disposable income levels in emerging regions are also fueling the product demand in the footwear segment. Moreover, the trend of incorporating athletic shoes in daily lifestyle is further augmenting the product demand. Consumer spending in the U.S. and some European countries has slowed down slightly owing to the global recession. However, the footwear industry has witnessed significant growth in the emerging markets due to high product demand from countries, such as China, India, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, and other South Asian countries.

Grand View Research has segmented the global synthetic leather market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Synthetic Leather Product Outlook (Volume, Million Meter; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

PU



PVC



Bio-based

Synthetic Leather Application Outlook (Volume, Million Meter; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Furnishing



Automotive



Footwear



Bags & Wallets



Clothing



Others

Synthetic Leather Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Meter; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa

List of Key Players of Synthetic Leather Market

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd.

Nan Ya Plastics Corp.

Teijin Ltd.

Alfatex Italia SRL

Find more research reports on Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry, by Grand View Research:

Polyurethane Market – The global polyurethane market size was estimated at USD 65.5 billion in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period..

The global polyurethane market size was estimated at in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period.. Automotive Interior Leather Market – The global automotive interior leather market size was estimated at USD 28.32 billion in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025.

The global automotive interior leather market size was estimated at in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025. India Polyurethane (PU) Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market – The India polyurethane (PU) synthetic (artificial) leather market size was valued at USD 3.97 billion in 2016. It is witnessing augmented demand from applications in automotive and footwear industries.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.