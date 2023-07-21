Synthetic Leather Market to grow by USD 23.52 billion from 2022 to 2027|Air Water Inc., and Alfatex Italia Srl emerge as key contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the synthetic leather market, 2022-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 23.52 billion, at a CAGR of 9.44% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The shift of consumer preference from animal hide to synthetic leather products drives market growth. Generally, leather is a premium or luxury material for shoes, clothing, and bags but a significant portion of the sales in the apparel, accessory, and footwear industries are made up of synthetic leather or fabric. Such goods are also reasonably priced and are sold on the market in a variety of colors, patterns, and textures but do not include leather as a raw material. Hence, such factors drive market growth during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Synthetic Leather Market 2023-2027

Synthetic Leather Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Synthetic Leather Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Air Water Inc., Akea Srl, Alfatex Italia Srl, Anhui Anli Material Technology Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., Colence Pvt. Ltd., H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd., Kolon Industries Inc., KURARAY Co. Ltd., Lederplast Spa, Marvel Vinyls Ltd., Mayur Uniquoters Ltd., Nan Ya Plastic Corp., San Fang Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc., Winner Nippon Leatherette Pvt. Ltd., Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Yongfa Synthetic Leather Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offerings

Air Water Inc. - The company offers synthetic leather solutions through its subsidiary FILWEL.

The company offers synthetic leather solutions through its subsidiary FILWEL. Alfatex Italia Srl - The company offers synthetic leather solutions to industries such as marine, automotive, and medical.

The company offers synthetic leather solutions to industries such as marine, automotive, and medical. Asahi Kasei Corp. - The company offers synthetic leather solutions such as DURANOL.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions - Buy Now!

Synthetic Leather Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

The customization of synthetic leather is a trend fueling the market growth. Design, color, luster, and texture can all be modified through customization and customized synthetic leather has grown in popularity among numerous application industries. Additionally, customers can also choose traditional gliding and embossing using digital processes like laser printing and cutting. Hence, these trends will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Factors such as fluctuating raw material prices will challenge market growth. Substrates such as polymer film and silicone are mainly used for the production of synthetic leather. Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, including polymers such as PVC (polyvinyl chloride) and PU, are directly related to fluctuations in the price of crude oil. In addition, fluctuations in the prices of petroleum-based raw materials and the surging competition from local manufacturers, especially in developing economies, will pose a challenge to the market vendors.

For more details, and an understanding of Market Dynamics, download Sample reports

Synthetic Leather Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Synthetic Leather Market is segmented as below:

Product

PU-based



PVC-based



Bio-based

End-user

Footwear Industry



Furnishing Industry



Automotive Industry



Bags Industry



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The PU-based segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. PU-based synthetics are lightweight. They can be made in a variety of colors and textures and is primarily utilized in the clothing, footwear, and auto industries. Furtermore, synthetic leather made from PU has a leather-like appearance, which results in many consumers are converting from animal-hide leather to synthetic leather. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

Synthetic Leather Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist synthetic leather market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the synthetic leather market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the synthetic leather market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the synthetic leather market, vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The bio-based leather market size should rise by USD 250.48 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.55%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (footwear, furnishing, automotive, clothing, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The environmental hazards associated with the use of normal leather is notably driving the bio-based leather market growth.

The coating agents for synthetic leather market size is expected to increase by USD 207.38 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.12%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers coating agents for synthetic leather market segmentation by end-user (automotive, footwear, furniture and domestic upholstery, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The shift of consumer preference from animal hide to synthetic leather products is notably driving the coating agents for synthetic leather market growth.

Synthetic Leather Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.44% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 23.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.73 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air Water Inc., Akea Srl, Alfatex Italia Srl, Anhui Anli Material Technology Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., Colence Pvt. Ltd., H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd., Kolon Industries Inc., KURARAY Co. Ltd., Lederplast Spa, Marvel Vinyls Ltd., Mayur Uniquoters Ltd., Nan Ya Plastic Corp., San Fang Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc., Winner Nippon Leatherette Pvt. Ltd., Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Yongfa Synthetic Leather Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global synthetic leather market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global synthetic leather market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End users Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End users Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 PU-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on PU-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on PU-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on PU-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on PU-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 PVC-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on PVC-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on PVC-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on PVC-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on PVC-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Bio-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Bio-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Bio-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Bio-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Bio-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Footwear industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Footwear industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Footwear industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Footwear industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Footwear industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Furnishing industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Furnishing industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Furnishing industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Furnishing industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Furnishing industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Automotive industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Automotive industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Bags industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Bags industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Bags industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Bags industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Bags industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Air Water Inc.

Exhibit 127: Air Water Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Air Water Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Air Water Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Air Water Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Alfatex Italia Srl

Exhibit 131: Alfatex Italia Srl - Overview



Exhibit 132: Alfatex Italia Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Alfatex Italia Srl - Key offerings

12.5 Anhui Anli Material Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Anhui Anli Material Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Anhui Anli Material Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Anhui Anli Material Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Asahi Kasei Corp.

Exhibit 137: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 KURARAY Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 141: KURARAY Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: KURARAY Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: KURARAY Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: KURARAY Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Lederplast Spa

Exhibit 145: Lederplast Spa - Overview



Exhibit 146: Lederplast Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Lederplast Spa - Key offerings

12.9 Marvel Vinyls Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Marvel Vinyls Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Marvel Vinyls Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Marvel Vinyls Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Mayur Uniquoters Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Nan Ya Plastic Corp.

Exhibit 154: Nan Ya Plastic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Nan Ya Plastic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Nan Ya Plastic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Nan Ya Plastic Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 San Fang Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 158: San Fang Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: San Fang Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: San Fang Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Teijin Ltd.

Exhibit 161: Teijin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Teijin Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Teijin Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Teijin Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Toray Industries Inc.

Exhibit 165: Toray Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Toray Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Toray Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc.

Exhibit 169: Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 172: Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Zhejiang Yongfa Synthetic Leather Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 175: Zhejiang Yongfa Synthetic Leather Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Zhejiang Yongfa Synthetic Leather Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: Zhejiang Yongfa Synthetic Leather Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio