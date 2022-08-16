Synthetic Monitoring Market: USD 402.81 million Growth from 2021 to 2026, High Competition Among Vendors due to Evolving Standards - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of Rivalry

Industry rivalry mainly depends on factors such as the number and concentration of vendors, market growth potential, product differentiation, switching costs, and high exit barriers. In the global synthetic monitoring market, there is intense competition among the existing players. In addition, the growth potential of the market is intensifying the competition in the market. However, the market has low exit barriers, which decreases the rivalry among the existing vendors. Therefore, the threat of rivalry was moderate in 2021, and it is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The synthetic monitoring market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and application launches to compete in the market. There are several other global and regional players operating in the market. The market is highly competitive due to the presence of a few big players. Moreover, new entrants are trying to establish their footprints. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Catchpoint Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., and Dell Technologies Inc.

Market Segmentation

The synthetic monitoring market has been segmented by type into API monitoring, website monitoring, and mobile applications monitoring. The API monitoring segment will have a significant contribution to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing popularity of third-party services.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. The early adoption of technologies and the strong existence and penetration of the top vendors will drive the growth of this region during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends

The pricing strategies of vendors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Vendors are focusing on providing value-based pricing models. They are providing SaaS, commercial open-source models, and term licensing to be in sync with the changing demands.

The growing adoption of cloud-based applications is a trend in the market. The adoption of cloud-based monitoring or MaaS tools has been growing rapidly. The use of synthetic monitoring can enable organizations to set up an IT monitoring structure quickly, with low investments in hardware and software.

Synthetic Monitoring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 402.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.3 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, India, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Catchpoint Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Dotcom Monitor Inc., Dynatrace Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., New Relic Inc., Oracle Corp., Riverbed Technology Inc., SmartBear Software Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Splunk Inc., and ThousandEyes Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

