Synthetic Natural Gas Market worth $68.4 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

The global Synthetic Natural Gas Market is anticipated to grow at a higher level. There are various drivers responsible for the growth of the market such as government policies and incentives and technological advancements among others. Investments in infrastructure for gasification, methanation, and distribution networks constitute the backbone of the synthetic natural gas (SNG) market. This strategic allocation of resources is pivotal for ensuring the seamless production and widespread adoption of SNG as a viable energy source. Technological advancements enable the creation of more dependable and cost-effective synthetic natural gas technologies, hence propelling market expansion.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=30021783

Browse in-depth TOC on "Synthetic Natural Gas Market"

150 - Tables

100 - Figures

200 - Pages

Synthetic Natural Gas Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $23.9 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $68.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 23.4% Market Size Available for 2019–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Synthetic Natural Gas Market by source, technology, application, and Region. Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increased focus on waste-to-energy projects Key Market Drivers Technological advancements in Synthetic natural gas Infrastructure

Coal, by source, is expected to be the segment during the forecast period.

Public perception plays a crucial role in shaping the trajectory of coal-derived SNG projects. Concerns about air pollution, climate change, and sustainability have led to heightened scrutiny of fossil fuel-based energy sources, including coal. Negative perceptions of coal's environmental impact, such as its contribution to greenhouse gas emissions and its association with local air pollution and health issues, can lead to opposition from communities, environmental groups, and policymakers.

Furthermore, public perception can affect the market demand for SNG produced from coal by influencing consumer preferences, investor decisions, and corporate sustainability goals. Companies operating in industries sensitive to public opinion, such as utilities and energy providers, may face reputational risks and market backlash if they are perceived as supporting or investing in coal-derived SNG projects without adequate environmental mitigation measures.

The Anaerobic digestion & fermentation, by technology, is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Waste management needs are increasingly pressing in modern societies, particularly concerning the management of organic waste. Anaerobic digestion and fermentation technology present a compelling solution to this challenge by efficiently converting organic waste into energy. As urban populations grow and consumption patterns evolve, the volume of organic waste generated continues to rise, placing strain on traditional waste management systems. Inefficient disposal of organic waste not only contributes to environmental pollution but also represents a significant missed opportunity for resource recovery.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the Synthetic Natural Gas Market.

Robust economic growth in the Asia Pacific region drives increased energy consumption across various sectors, including industry, transportation, and residential. As economies expand, there is a greater demand for energy, including cleaner alternatives like SNG, to fuel industrial processes, power generation, and transportation networks. Rapid urbanization, population growth, and increasing per capita income levels in many Asia Pacific countries drive up overall energy demand. This trend is particularly pronounced in emerging economies experiencing a surge in industrialization and infrastructure development. Consequently, there is a heightened focus on diversifying the energy mix and securing sustainable sources of energy, including SNG, to meet the growing needs of a burgeoning population and expanding economies.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=30021783

Key Market Players of Synthetic Natural Gas Industry:

Some of the major players in the Synthetic Natural Gas Market are Basin Electric Power Cooperative (US), Air Liquide (France), EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany), Verbio SE (Germany), Kinder Morgan (US). The major strategies adopted by these players include new product launches, acquisitions, contracts, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, investments, and expansions.

Recent Developments of Synthetic Natural Gas Industry:

In April 2024 , Air Liquide continues to expand its capacities in biomethane, also known as Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) in the U.S., with the construction of two new production units. These units, located in Center Township, Pennsylvania , and Holland Township, Michigan , will treat waste sourced from dairy farms.

, Air Liquide continues to expand its capacities in biomethane, also known as Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) in the U.S., with the construction of two new production units. These units, located in , and , will treat waste sourced from dairy farms. In April 2024 , Brightmark RNG Holdings, a joint venture between Chevron USA Inc. and Brightmark, has opened its Eloy Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) center, producing pipeline fuel by capturing methane from dairy operations. Eloy RNG will produce RNG using anaerobic digesters at the Caballero Dairy farm in Arizona .

, Brightmark RNG Holdings, a joint venture between Chevron Inc. and Brightmark, has opened its Eloy Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) center, producing pipeline fuel by capturing methane from dairy operations. Eloy RNG will produce RNG using anaerobic digesters at the Caballero Dairy farm in . In April 2024 , AMERESCO, A leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable ENERGY, DEVELOPED and construct advanced technology biogas cogeneration facility for the Sacramento Area Sewer District located at the EchoWater Resource Recovery Facility which will cost nearly USD 140 million .

, AMERESCO, A leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable ENERGY, DEVELOPED and construct advanced technology biogas cogeneration facility for the Sacramento Area Sewer District located at the EchoWater Resource Recovery Facility which will cost nearly . In March 2024 , Electrochaea and Erik Thun AB have signed an agreement to enter negotiations on the off-take of e-methane to be produced by Electrochaea' s subsidiary BioCAT Roslev Aps in Denmark for usage as maritime fuel in the vessels operated by Erik Thun AB.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 65%, Tier 2 - 24%, and Tier 3 - 11%

By Designation: C-level - 30%, D-level - 25%, and Others - 45%

By Region: North America - 10%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 35%, and the Rest of the World – 30%

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=30021783

Synthetic Natural Gas Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global synthetic natural gas by source, technology, application, and Region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report comprehensively reviews the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value, and future trends in the synthetic natural gas market.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Government initiatives at the national and international levels amplify the impact of investment on the synthetic natural gas market. Robust policy frameworks, often accompanied by financial incentives, subsidies, and regulatory support, encourage widespread adoption of synthetic natural gas. Factors such as high initial cost and lack of infrastructure restrain the growth of the market. The growing energy transition towards renewable energy sources and rapid urbanization are expected to present lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the synthetic natural gas.

Product Development/ Innovation: The synthetic natural gas market is witnessing significant product development and innovation, driven by the growing demand for environmentally friendly, safe and sustainable products. Companies are investing in developing advanced synthetic natural gas technologies for various applications.

The synthetic natural gas market is witnessing significant product development and innovation, driven by the growing demand for environmentally friendly, safe and sustainable products. Companies are investing in developing advanced synthetic natural gas technologies for various applications. Market Development: Air Liquide collaborated with Dentro il Sole (DIS) to operate as an electrical contractor for constructing two biomethane production units in Italy . These units have a production capacity of 50 GWh per year.

Air Liquide collaborated with Dentro il Sole (DIS) to operate as an electrical contractor for constructing two biomethane production units in . These units have a production capacity of 50 GWh per year. Market Diversification Basin Electric Power Cooperative plans to construct up to 583 megawatts of natural gas generation plant under its subsidiary Dakota Gasification Company near the existing Pioneer Generation Station, northwest of Williston, North Dakota .

Basin Electric Power Cooperative plans to construct up to 583 megawatts of natural gas generation plant under its subsidiary Dakota Gasification Company near the existing Pioneer Generation Station, northwest of . Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players, like include Basin Electric Power Cooperative (US), Air Liquide ( France ), EnviTec Biogas AG ( Germany ), Verbio SE ( Germany ), and Kinder Morgan (US), among others in the synthetic natural gas market.

Related Reports:

Fuel Cell Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Biomethane Market - Global Forecasts to 2030

Hydrogen Market - Global Forecasts to 2030

Get access to the latest updates on Synthetic Natural Gas Companies and Synthetic Natural Gas Industry Growth

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets