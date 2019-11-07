Synthetic Paper Market Overview & Growth Opportunities To 2023 | Key Players: PPG Industries, Yupo Corporation & American Profol Inc: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Synthetic Paper Market is set to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Enhanced synthetic paper is a better alternative for conventional paper. It is highly water resistant, flexible and powered with adhesive having a matte surface finish. Features of synthetic paper are indoor/outdoor uses, achievability, lamination feasibility, time needed for ink drying and surface adhesion. Synthetic paper is a blend of calcium-carbonate and polypropylene resin. This results in the fabrication of paper not only with printing but also results in durability and tear resistance of plastic.

Commercially, synthetic paper is readily available in several form and finishes. It is available in golden opaque and white opaque that are highly popular in the industrial settings. Synthetic paper market is driven by increase in urbanization and demand for printing and packaging industries followed by demand for consumer goods. In addition, synthetic papers are in high demand for superior performance such as high quality and non-toxic nature.

Advantages associated with the use of synthetic paper triggers the demand in the global scenario. Apart advantages, the quality of synthetic paper offers versatility for use with several applications. Rising investment in the construction sector helps in development of market growth.

By type, the synthetic paper market is segmented as biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE). Application category for market comprises label and non-label.

Geographical segmentation for synthetic paper market spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific regions are more likely to gain a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to rise in packaged food and beverage consumption. China and India hold a larger market size with increasing emphasis on eco-friendly products mainly in the tag and label category. Rise in demand for cosmetics, chemicals and food & beverage industries are more likely to contribute to the market growth.

The key players profiled in the synthetic paper market report are Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, PPG Industries, Seiko Epson Corporation, AGFA-Gevaert N.V. Corporation, Yupo Corporation, American Profol Inc, HOP Industries Corporation, Arjobex Sas, Relyco Sales Inc, MDV Papier GmbH and Transilwrap Company Inc.

Global Market for synthetic paper to 2023 offers detailed coverage of synthetic paper industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading synthetic paper producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the synthetic paper.

