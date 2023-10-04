Synthetic Rubber Market to increase by USD 12.76 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Asahi Kasei Corp., Bridgestone Corp., China Petrochemical Corp. among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The synthetic rubber market size is expected to grow by USD 12.76 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for tires from rising sales of electric vehicles is notably driving the synthetic rubber market. However, factors such as the replacement of rubber by polyurethanes in some applications may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Solid and Liquid), Application (Tire, Automotive components, Footwear, Industrial goods, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the synthetic rubber market including Asahi Kasei Corp., Bridgestone Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Eni SpA, Exxon Mobil Corp., JSR Corp., Lanxess AG, LG Electronics Inc., Michelin Group, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Southland Holdings Inc., Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Synthos SA, Ube Corp., Von Bundit Co. Ltd., Kumho Tire Co. Inc., and Reliance Industries Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Von Bundit Co. Ltd.: The company offers synthetic rubber such as Emulsion styrene butadiene rubber for the manufacture of tires and technical rubber goods, such as conveyor belts, cables, industrial hoses, and anti-vibration parts for the automotive industry.

Synthetic Rubber Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The solid segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Economic growth and increased manufacturing and industrial activities typically result in a heightened demand for solid synthetic rubber. This versatile material finds extensive use in various industries, including automotive, construction, electronics, manufacturing, and consumer goods. Key industry players like Exxon Mobil provide products like butyl rubber and halo butyl rubber, which are essential for applications such as seals and gaskets, where robust resistance to moisture, heat, and chemicals is crucial. Given the broad spectrum of products employed across diverse industries, this segment is anticipated to be a major catalyst for the growth of the global synthetic rubber market during the forecast period.

is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Economic growth and increased manufacturing and industrial activities typically result in a heightened demand for solid synthetic rubber. This versatile material finds extensive use in various industries, including automotive, construction, electronics, manufacturing, and consumer goods. Key industry players like Exxon Mobil provide products like butyl rubber and halo butyl rubber, which are essential for applications such as seals and gaskets, where robust resistance to moisture, heat, and chemicals is crucial. Given the broad spectrum of products employed across diverse industries, this segment is anticipated to be a major catalyst for the growth of the global synthetic rubber market during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to contribute 50% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The synthetic rubber market in the APAC region is experiencing substantial growth due to significant investments made by car manufacturers in countries like South Korea , Japan , China , and India . Additionally, Western manufacturers are establishing production facilities in emerging economies within the region, particularly in India and China . This trend is being driven by infrastructure and construction development in the APAC region, with China's emergence as a global manufacturing hub playing a pivotal role in increasing synthetic rubber consumption. Numerous market participants have made substantial investments to meet the demands of various end-user sectors, including automotive, construction, textiles, and footwear. The rapid expansion of the footwear and construction industries in the APAC region further contributes to the overall growth of the synthetic rubber market in this area. Consequently, these factors are poised to be the driving forces behind market growth in the APAC throughout the forecast period.

Synthetic Rubber Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist synthetic rubber market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the synthetic rubber market and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the synthetic rubber market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of synthetic rubber market companies

Synthetic Rubber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.67% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.35 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., Bridgestone Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Eni SpA, Exxon Mobil Corp., JSR Corp., Lanxess AG, LG Electronics Inc., Michelin Group, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Southland Holdings Inc., Sri Trang Agro Industry Plc, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Synthos SA, Ube Corp., Von Bundit Co. Ltd., Kumho Tire Co. Inc., and Reliance Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

