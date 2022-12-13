Synthetic Small Molecule API Market to Reach $217.96 Billion by 2030

Dec 13, 2022, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthetic Small Molecule API Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application; By Manufacturer; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global synthetic small molecule API market size is expected to reach USD 217.96 billion by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The increasing demand for new small molecule-based drugs and pharmaceuticals worldwide has witnessed a steep increase in the production of synthetic APIs. Synthetic small molecules API provides versatility between dosage forms and has a smooth means of purification, making it more acceptable and increasing industry demand.
The increasing dominance of synthetic drugs in the pharmaceutical industry drives the industry demand for raw materials. Furthermore, improving existing products is expected to open up new avenues for therapeutics.
The ease of production associated with small molecules, as well as their high effectiveness, has driven the growth of the industry. The increased use of breakthrough technologies and the arrival of specialized pharmaceuticals are expected to cause excellent shifts in the small-scale production sector.
To meet industry demand, the players frequently engage in merger and acquisition activities. For instance, Novasep and PharmaZell collaborated in April 2022 to establish a leading technologically driven CDMO for complex specialty API production.
Synthetic Small Molecule API Market Report Highlights
- The in-house accounted for the most significant shares due to the mounting number of manufacturers producing APIs to reduce the dependency on suppliers for chief raw materials.
- The cardiology segment has the highest share in the industry due to the rising cases of cardiovascular conditions over the globe due to bad eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle.
- North America accounts for the highest share, whereas the Asia Pacific estimates the fastest growth over the forecast.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Increased Outsourcing of API Production
- High Demand for Generic Drugs
Restraints and Challenges
- High Dependence on Asian Nations for Production
The publisher has segmented the Synthetic Small Molecule API market report based on type, functionality, end use and region:
Synthetic Small Molecule API, Manufacturer Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- In-House
- Outsourced
Synthetic Small Molecule API, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Cardiology
- Oncology
- CNS and Neurology
- Orthopedic
- Endocrinology
- Pulmonology
- Gastroenterology
- Nephrology
- Ophthalmology
- Others
Synthetic Small Molecule API, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Synthetic Small Molecule API Market Insights
5. Global Synthetic Small Molecule API Market, by Manufacturer
6. Global Synthetic Small Molecule API Market, by Application
7. Global Synthetic Small Molecule API Market, by Geography
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie Inc.
- Albemarle Corporation
- Aurobindo Pharma
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Cipla Inc.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Rhizen Pharmaceuticals
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Viatris Inc.
