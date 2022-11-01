Synthetic Turf Council Announces New Board of Directors

FOREST HILL, Md., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Synthetic Turf Council (STC) (www.syntheticturfcouncil.org) announced the 2022-2023 Board of Directors at the Annual Membership Meeting on October 17-19, 2022 in Washington D.C.

For the 2022-2023 term, the Board Officers include Chairman Shaun Garrity, National Sales Manager, The Motz Group; Vice Chairman Larry Ridgeway, President and CEO, PrecisionJet; Treasurer Holli Durchik, Project Manager, Foresite Design, Inc.; Secretary Shannan Powell, Senior Manager, ForeverLawn of Tampa Bay; Director at Large Thomas Boehme, CEO, Genan Inc.; and Immediate Past Chairman Laith Ross, Senior Principal, RossTarrant Architects.

Two new directors – Michael Gentile, Co-founder/CEO, Firefly Sports Testing and Matt Riggs, Vice President of Sales-Americas, TenCate Grass – are joining the board, and Shannan Powell was re-elected to serve for a two-year term ending in 2024.

Remaining Board of Directors include Todd DeWolfe, VP of Business Development and Research, AstroTurf; Mark Klementti, Sports Field Consultant, R.K. Associates; Ed Norton, Partner, HNP, LLC; Matt Ross, Regional Vice President, Shaw Sports Turf; Thomas Shay, Principal, Woodard & Curran.

"We are delighted to welcome our new and returning Board members. This team of leaders puts the STC in a strong position to lead, educate and advocate for synthetic turf," said Melanie Taylor, STC President and CEO.

The 2023 STC Annual Membership Meeting and 20th Anniversary Celebration will be held on October 16-18, 2023 in New Orleans.

About the Synthetic Turf Council (STC)

The Synthetic Turf Council (STC) is a 501(c)6 non-profit trade association serving the synthetic turf industry. Its mission is to lead, educate and advocate for the synthetic turf industry. Founded in 2003, the STC is a resource for credible, independent research on the safety and environmental impact of synthetic turf, as well as technical guidance on the selection, installation, maintenance, and environmentally responsible disposal of synthetic turf. STC membership includes builders, landscape architects, testing labs, maintenance providers, manufacturers, suppliers, installation contractors, infill material suppliers and other specialty service companies.

