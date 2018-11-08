Synthetic Turf Council Elects New Board of Directors

FOREST HILL, Md., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Synthetic Turf Council (STC) (www.syntheticturfcouncil.org) announced its new Board of Directors at the Annual Membership Meeting in Cleveland, Ohio on October 22-24, 2018.

For the 2018-2019 term, the Board Officers include Chairman Kevin Barker, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Controlled Products LLC; Vice Chairman Laith Ross, Senior Principal, RossTarrant Architects; Secretary David Nardone, Principal, Stantec Sport Group; Treasurer Luke McCoy, Associate Principal, Keastle Boos Associates; Director-At-Large Donna Kent, Marketing Director, ForeverLawn Inc.; and Immediate Past Chair Amy Brackin, Vice President Marketing Development, Liberty Tire Recycling.

Board of Directors members include John Baize, Chief Executive Officer, Act Global; Brad Borgman, National Sales Manager Landscape and Recreation, USGreentech; Mike Cobb, PhD, Chief Executive Director, InnovaNet; Terra Erickson, Sales Manager, Sportsfield Specialties, Inc.; Chuck McClurg, Vice President, Shaw Sports Turf; Eric O'Donnell, Partner, Sports Labs USA; Ryan Paris, Group Value Chain Manager/General Manager, AstroTurf Corporation.

"The strength of the STC is that leaders from across the industry with diverse backgrounds volunteer their time to promote the benefits of synthetic turf systems," says Dan Bond, CAE, President & Chief Executive Officer of the STC. "Each board member's unique perspective will enable the STC to improve the world through synthetic turf."

About the Synthetic Turf Council (STC)

The STC is the world's largest organization representing the synthetic turf industry, representing over 240 companies with operations in over thirteen countries. Founded in 2003, the STC assists buyers and end users with the selection, use and maintenance of synthetic turf systems in sports field, golf, municipal parks, airports, landscape and residential applications. It is a resource for current, credible, and independent research on the safety and environmental impact of synthetic turf, as well as technical guidance on the selection, installation, maintenance, and environmentally responsible disposal of synthetic turf. Membership includes builders, landscape architects, testing labs, maintenance providers, manufacturers, suppliers, installation contractors, infill material suppliers and other specialty service companies.

