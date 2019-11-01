Synthetic Turf Council Elects New Board of Directors

FOREST HILL, Md., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Synthetic Turf Council (STC) (www.syntheticturfcouncil.org) announced its new Board of Directors at the Annual Membership Meeting in San Antonio, Texas on October 21-23, 2019.

For the 2019-2020 term, the Board Officers include Chairman Laith Ross, Senior Principal, RossTarrant Architects; Vice Chair Donna Kent, Marketing Director, ForeverLawn Inc.; Secretary Chuck McClurg, Vice President, Shaw Sports Turf; Treasurer Terra Erickson, Sales Manager, Sportsfield Specialties, Inc.; Director-at-Large John Baize, Chief Executive Officer, Act Global; and Immediate Past Chairman Kevin Barker, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Controlled Products LLC.

Board of Directors members include Thomas Boehme, CEO, Genan Inc.; Samuel DeFillippo, Managing Partner, PlaySafe LLC; Todd DeWolfe, Vice President, Architectural Sales, AstroTurf; Holli Durchik, Project Manager, Foresite Design, Inc.; Shaun Garrity, Regional Sales Manager, USGreentech; Mark Klementti, Sports Field Consultant, R.K. Associates; and Eric O'Donnell, Partner, Sports Labs U.K. Ltd.

"On behalf of the STC and Board of Directors, I would like to welcome our newest Board members and congratulate our new officers," stated Dan Bond, President and Chief Executive Officer of the STC. "The STC is all about connecting people with innovative technologies to improve the world through synthetic turf. With this diverse group assembled, the STC is well-positioned to anticipate the demands of a changing world and drive the opportunity synthetic turf systems provide across the globe."

