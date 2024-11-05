Synthetic Turf Council (STC) Announces 2024 Winners of Seventh Annual Awards Program
Nov 05, 2024, 08:41 ET
FOREST HILL, Md., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 29, 2024, the Synthetic Turf Council (STC) announced the winners of the seventh annual STC Awards during its Annual Conference in Phoenix, Arizona. STC member PrecisionJet sponsored the awards ceremony event.
The STC Awards is a member program designed to honor members who help the advance the association's mission, vision and synthetic turf industry.
"These awards and categories honor the outstanding contributions that are shaping the future of the synthetic turf industry through safety, innovation and sustainability," said Melanie Taylor, CAE, STC President and CEO.
The recipients of the 2024 STC Awards are:
Member Awards
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Joe Motz, The Motz Group
- Volunteer of the Year: John Baize, Act Global
- Rookie of the Year: Rasmus Damhus, Rematch
Industry Awards
- Innovator: Multi-Directional (or Non-Directional) Turf | SYNLawn
- Philanthropy: Have Faith Haiti Installation Project | SYNLawn Michigan
- Sustainability: Recycled Plastic Lumber Nailer Board | BestPLUS Plastic Lumber
Landscape Project Awards
- Commercial: Factory 52 | SYNLawn
- Recreation: The Strong Museum of Play | ForeverLawn, Inc.
- Residential:
- Costa Rica Residence | Ask JW
- Camelback Putting Course | US Grass and Greens of Arizona, LLC
Sports Field Project Awards
- Single Field under 75k Sq Ft: USA Field Hockey Field - United States Performance Center at UNC Charlotte | AstroTurf
- Single Field over 75k Sq Ft: Topaz Park - Finlayson Synthetic Field | GPM Civil Contracting, Inc.
- Multi-Field: Capuchino High School Athletic Complex | Carducci Associates
For more information on the STC Awards Program, please visit www.syntheticturfcouncil.org/awards.
About the Synthetic Turf Council (STC)
The Synthetic Turf Council (STC) is a 501(c)6 non-profit trade association serving the synthetic turf industry. Its mission is to lead, educate and advocate for the synthetic turf industry. Founded in 2003, the STC assists buyers and end users with the selection, use and maintenance of synthetic turf systems in sports field, golf, municipal parks, airports, landscape and residential applications. It is a resource for current, credible, and independent research on the safety and environmental impact of synthetic turf, as well as technical guidance on the selection, installation, maintenance, and environmentally responsible disposal of synthetic turf. Membership includes builders, landscape architects, testing labs, maintenance providers, manufacturers, suppliers, installation contractors, infill material suppliers and other specialty service companies. For more information, please visit www.syntheticturfcouncil.org.
