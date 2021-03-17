Synthetic Turf Resources and ForeverLawn® Sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt for the 2021 NASCAR® Xfinity Series Season

DALTON, Ga., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic Turf Resources (STR), a leading manufacturer of white label artificial turf products, announced that it has joined its customer, ForeverLawn®, in sponsoring professional stock car racing driver, Jeffrey Earnhardt, for the 2021 NASCAR® Xfinity Series season.

"We are excited to have the added support of STR as we sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt and the JD Motorsports team for a second season," said Dale Karmie, owner of ForeverLawn. "STR is a great partner to our company, and we're glad they'll be along for the ride this season with JD Motorsports and Jeffrey. We are proud to support Jeffrey for the majority of the 2021 season, and we're optimistic that this will be a highly successful season for him."

The 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season launched on February 13 at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida. Upcoming races this month include Phoenix Raceway and Atlanta Motor Speedway. Last year Earnhardt made 29 starts for JD Motorsports, and his season-best runs were an 11th-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway and a 12th-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway.

"I am grateful for the continued support of ForeverLawn and pleased to have additional sponsorship from STR," said Jeffrey Earnhardt. "After sponsoring three of my races last year, ForeverLawn will support more than half of my scheduled races this season. I believe this will be my best season yet and I look forward to making my family and sponsors proud as I continue the Earnhardt legacy."

Look for the STR logo on Earnhardt's racecar in the upcoming Atlanta Motor Speedway race on March 20. For more information about STR, visit syntheticturfresources.com.

ABOUT SYNTHETIC TURF RESOURCES

Synthetic Turf Resources (STR) is the industry leader in wholesale artificial turf and synthetic lawn supplies, and part of SportGroup, a global market leader of outdoor sport and recreational surface systems. With over 40 years of research and development instilled in its turf, STR is proud to offer an exclusive collection of synthetic grass products of unrivaled quality. All STR products are vertically integrated in STR's U.S. manufacturing facility so they can ensure superior quality at every stage of development. STR is the only supplier of artificial turf that is vertically integrated in North America. Additionally, STR has ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system. ISO 9001 is an internationally recognized quality management standard, developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), that helps organizations meet the expectations and needs of customers. For more information about STR, visit syntheticturfresources.com.

Media Contact:

Mackenzie Smith

[email protected]

877.703.3824 x106

SOURCE Synthetic Turf Resources

Related Links

http://www.syntheticturfresources.com

