Synthetic Zeolite Market to be Worth USD 6.7 billion by 2031: Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

News provided by

Transparency Market Research

21 Nov, 2023, 10:01 ET

The market for synthetic zeolite is being driven by the fast pace of industrialization and the expansion of several industries, including petrochemicals and household cleaning

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global synthetic zeolite market was estimated at a value of US$ 5.3 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 2.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 6.7 billion by 2031.

Important players in the petrochemicals industry are investing more in the manufacturing processes as a result of the growing demand for these products brought on by the world economy's expansion and population boom. For example, by 2030, Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) intends to invest US$12.0 billion in the manufacture of petrochemicals. This is one of the key elements propelling the market for synthetic zeolites.

Request Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3128 

Market dynamics are anticipated to be positively impacted by the global industrialization surge and the rise in industrial applications requiring Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) catalysts. The increasing development of infrastructure is enhancing the use of synthetic molecular sieves across a range of sectors. These include agriculture, petroleum refining, biomedical, environmental cleanup, and chemical manufacture.

Synthetic Zeolite Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details 

Forecast Period 

2023-2031

Base Year 

2022

Size in 2022

US$ 5.3 Bn

Forecast (Value) in 2031

US$ 6.7 Bn

Growth Rate (CAGR)

2.6 %

No. of Pages

 

256 Pages

Segments covered

 

Application

Key Findings of the Market Report

  • In the procedures of purifying and treating water, synthetic zeolite is frequently utilized.
  • It aids in the purification of drinking water.
  • Air filtration is another advantage of using synthetic zeolite for the environment.
  • Sulfur and nitrogen oxides, as well as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), are among the air contaminants that synthetic zeolite helps to eliminate.
  • The industry is expected to grow as a result of rising household detergent and cleaning agent usage.

Market Trends for Synthetic Zeolites

  • Based on the synthetic zeolite market analysis, the global landscape was dominated by the detergents application sector. Companies are using alternatives like synthetic zeolite because of strict regulatory laws prohibiting the use of phosphorous in detergents.
  • Phosphorous produces contamination and pollution of water, which encourages the growth of aquatic algae. The use of zeolite synthesis products for detergents helps prevent aquatic animal risks and lessen water contamination.
  • With a total trade value of €2.44 billion, cleaning supplies, detergents, and soaps ranked as France's 58th most traded products, in accordance with the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC). Between 2021 and 2022, the export of soaps, detergents, and cleaning supplies increased by 17.3% to reach €2.44 billion.

Have Any Query? Ask To Analyst: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=3128

Global Market for Synthetic Zeolite: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the synthetic zeolite market throughout the region. These are:

  • From 2023 to 2031, Asia Pacific is expected to have the majority of the share. It is projected that major economies like China and India will drive a sizable demand for synthetic zeolite. Petrochemical production is rising in tandem with rising fuel use. The market is growing as a result of this.
  • Due to the well-established oil and gas industry in the region, North America is also anticipated to see very high growth rates in the near future. An important factor driving the use of synthetic zeolite as a catalyst in manufacturing processes is the rise in shale gas extraction. Natural gas output in North America is increasing due to the use of synthetic zeolite to remove impurities from gas, which is also improving the market's trajectory.

Global Synthetic Zeolite Market: Key Players

The global market offers many chances for growth and innovation, but it is also very competitive. In order to stay ahead of the competition and increase their market presence, companies in the synthetic zeolite industry are implementing a variety of techniques, including the introduction of new products and joint ventures. The following companies are well-known participants in the global synthetic zeolite market:

  • Zeolyst International Inc.
  • Albemarle Corporation
  • Fujian Risheng Chemical Co. Ltd
  • W.R. Grace & Company
  • Anten Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH
  • BASF SE
  • Clariant AG
  • Honeywell International, Inc.
  • Huiying Chemical Industry (Quanzhou) Co., Ltd.

Few of key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name

Key Developments

Zeolyst International

Zeolyst International, a partnership between Ecovyst Inc. as well as Valoregen, stated in July 2023 that it would collaborate on the creation of advanced recycling technologies with its Opal Infinity Zeolites portfolio.

Advanced Refining Technologies LLC (ART)

In July 2023, Chevron and specialty chemicals pioneer W. R. Grace & Co. (Grace) announced the debut of ENDEAVOR, a hydro processing catalyst solution to create Renewable Diesel (RD) and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) using 100% renewable sources.

Global Synthetic Zeolite Market Segmentation 

Application

  • Detergents
  • Adsorbents
  • Catalysts
  • Others

Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Latin America


Get Exclusive Discount on Synthetic Zeolite Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=3128 

More Trending Report by Transparency Market Research:

Surfactants Market-Surfactants Market size to reach US$ 96.3 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.7%. The global market is segmented by type, application

Titanium Fluoride Phosphate Market-Titanium Fluoride Phosphate Market is expected to surpass the value US$ 914.2 Mn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2025-2031

Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market-Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market is expected to surpass the value US$ 19.7 Bn By 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period 2022-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com   
Blog: https://tmrblog.com   
Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Also from this source

DC-DC Converter Market Size Worth USD 13.3 billion by 2031, at 6.8% CAGR| Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

DC-DC Converter Market Size Worth USD 13.3 billion by 2031, at 6.8% CAGR| Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

The global DC-DC converter market stood at US$ 7.76 billion in 2023, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 13.3 billion in 2031. The DC-DC...
Precipitated Silica Market is Predicted to Reach USD 5.7 billion, at a CAGR of 4.4% by 2031 | Transparency Market Research Inc.

Precipitated Silica Market is Predicted to Reach USD 5.7 billion, at a CAGR of 4.4% by 2031 | Transparency Market Research Inc.

The global precipitated silica market was estimated at a value of US$ 3.8 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 4.4% CAGR from 2023 to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.