Synthetica Bio Rebrands as Ryght to Reinforce Company's Commitment to Delivering Trusted Insights to Biopharma Professionals

News provided by

Ryght

01 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Ryght is built to support and empower professionals in the biopharma industry to improve efficiency in key areas including clinical trial operations and commercialization.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryght, a privately-held company with a GenAI platform specifically built for professionals in the biopharma industry, today unveiled its new name and branding. Formerly known as Synthetica Bio, Ryght enables users to surface actionable insights from owned data and to generate new documentation based on prior work to drive decision-making in areas such as clinical trial operations and commercial activities. Ryght delivers this through its secure web-based platform, which is currently accepting requests to join the beta program.

"The name Ryght reflects our focus on providing accurate and reliable insights," said Brian Dranka, Ph.D., Vice President of Product and Marketing at Ryght. "The new name and brand represents a substantial milestone in our evolution since launching earlier this year. Our discussions with industry experts have underscored the biggest challenge with current GenAI tools: they often produce incorrect information. 'Getting it right' is the driving force behind our "why" as a company. We highlighted the 'Y' in Ryght to emphasize our mission to provide our users with the right insights more efficiently."

Ryght has made significant progress since its launch earlier this year. The company secured new capital as a part of a successful seed funding round to support the expansion and continued development of Ryght. Additionally, the company expanded its leadership team with five appointments: John Crupi as Chief Technology Officer, Tyrone Richardson as Chief Commercial Officer, Alexi Polenur as Vice President of Engineering, Brian Dranka, Ph.D., as Vice President of Product and Marketing, and Kirby Bloom as Vice President of Data and AI Engineering.

About Ryght 

Ryght is a privately-held healthcare technology company that is developing the next generation of safe and secure generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) solutions for the biopharma industry. Ryght leverages and optimizes multiple large language models (LLMs) and vector databases to ingest real-time data streams and make actionable knowledge directly available to biopharma clinical and commercial teams. The platform enables life science professionals to rapidly leverage the power of GenAI within compliance of data security standards required by the industry. 

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ryght.ai. Follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: 

Liz Phillips or Harrison Seidner, Ph.D. 
Russo Partners 
+1 (817) 371-0654
+1 (646) 942-5599
[email protected]
[email protected]  

SOURCE Ryght

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.