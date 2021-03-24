SyntheticMR AB receives first order from United Imaging

STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SyntheticMR AB announced today that they have received the first order from its new OEM partner, United Imaging. The order is for licenses of SyntheticMR's product package SyMRI NEURO, primarily intended for the Chinese market. SyntheticMR announced its new collaboration agreement with United Imaging in February 2021.

