SyntheticMR and Siemens Healthineers collaboration extended - SyMRI NEURO now directly available through Siemens Healthineers

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SyntheticMR have entered a general software license agreement for distribution with Siemens Healthineers. The agreement enables Siemens Healthineers to market, sell and distribute SyntheticMR's product package SyMRI NEURO to their customers in various markets globally such as in the US, in Europe (CE-markets), Japan, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and ANZ.

SyntheticMR and Siemens Healthineers signed a cooperation agreement in 2016, since 2018, SyMRI NEURO has been available for purchase on the Siemens Healthineers Digital Marketplace. The product can be seamlessly integrated in the clinical workflow. In addition to this, SyMRI NEURO can now be purchased together with MAGNETOM MRI scanners directly from Siemens Healthineers.

"Through our partnership with SyntheticMR, we are further transforming syngo.via and Syngo Carbon into an independent advanced visualization platform while extending our reading & reporting solution", says Oliver Klinkow, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Syngo. "We are excited to see the SyMRI Neuro functionality available as part of our solution."

"This license agreement is an important step towards a deeper collaboration with Siemens Healthineers on a global level," says Ulrik Harrysson, CEO, SyntheticMR. "We see a high level of interest in our medical imaging solutions to further enhance MRI workflows and provide decision support, and we are pleased to work together with Siemens Healthineers to bring this to the global market. The agreement represents a significant addition to our sales resources and enables us to further support our customers and healthcare providers worldwide."

Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) is shaping the future of healthcare. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers enables healthcare providers worldwide through its regional companies to increase value by empowering them on their journey towards expanding precision medicine, transforming care delivery, improving the patient experience, and digitalizing healthcare. Siemens Healthineers is continuously developing its product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company's foundation in in-vitro diagnostics, image-guided therapy, in-vivo diagnostics, and innovative cancer care. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers' ability to provide high-quality, efficient care to patients. In fiscal 2020, which ended on September 30, 2020, Siemens Healthineers generated revenue of €14.5 billion and adjusted EBIT of €2.2 billion. Following the acquisition of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. the company has approximately 66,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

SyntheticMR AB develops and markets innovative software solutions for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). SyntheticMR AB has developed SyMRI®, delivering multiple, adjustable contrast images and quantitative data from a single fast scan. The SyMRI product is available in different packages. SyMRI NEURO delivers multiple contrast images, tissue segmentations and quantitative data on the brain. SyMRI MSK provides multiple contrast images and quantitative data for MSK anatomies. SyMRI NEURO is CE-marked and FDA 510(k) cleared, SyMRI MSK is CE-marked and FDA 510(k) pending. SyMRI is a registered trademark in Europe and the USA. SyntheticMR is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market Exchange in Stockholm, Sweden. For additional information, please visit www.syntheticmr.com.

