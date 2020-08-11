SyntheticMR's product SyMRI now compatible with additional scanners from Siemens Healthineers on the US market

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SyntheticMR announced today that their imaging software SyMRI is compatible with additional scanners from Siemens Healthineers on the US market, including 1.5T scanners such as MAGNETOM Altea, Sola and Sola Fit, as well as 3T scanners such as MAGNETOM Skyra and Prisma. The extended compatibility follows a notification from FDA concerning the SyMRI software.

"The notification from FDA is excellent news for our customers with scanners from Siemens Healthineers," says Kyle Frye, President SyntheticMR Inc. "More customers will now have access to our solution, which can help speed up the imaging workflow while providing more information to the clinician. This continues to expand our reach for SyMRI on the US market."

SyMRI provides multiple contrast-weighted images and quantitative data in a single 5-6 minute scan, enabling healthcare providers to speed up their imaging workflow while gaining more information about the patient. The FDA notification concerns the SyMRI software and states that the SyMRI product is cleared for specific software versions on the scanners. This complements the already existing CE mark of the SyMRI product.

