SyntheticMR's software solution SyMRI receives regulatory approval in Japan

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are proud to bring our SyMRI software to the Japanese market" says Ulrik Harrysson, CEO, SyntheticMR. "We have an established customer base in Japan currently using the product for research. Now we are excited to be able to offer SyMRI for clinical use on the Japanese market. We know there are many healthcare providers that are looking forward to utilize our technology to speed up their current workflow and add additional information to aid in diagnosis."

SyMRI provides multiple contrast weighted images and quantitative information about the patient in a single 5-6-minute scan, enabling users to speed up their imaging workflow and add objective decision support to their practice.

