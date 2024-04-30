Synthetik Applied Technologies LLC announces development of UrbanScale - a modeling platform for the prediction, characterization, and quantification of extreme urban heat

AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetik Applied Technologies announces the development of UrbanScale, a tool to model and predict effects of extreme heat in urban areas, through a project funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA). The physical characteristics of urban areas amplify heat effects resulting in what are known as urban heat islands — areas where surface temperatures are much higher than their surroundings. The UrbanScale tool addresses this climate peril with sophisticated analytic tools based on physics informed neural networks and cutting-edge machine learning to predict urban heat and help better understand and mitigate the risks associated with these extreme heat events. As a result of climate change, these events are expected to increase, impacting both the people that live in urban areas and the infrastructure on which they depend.

The UrbanScale platform shows significant promise to provide data on the severity of heat islands and their effects to better understand how they impact human health, energy use and damage to physical infrastructure. This information will provide a step-change in capability for government agencies, urban planners, and transportation authorities to direct efforts for mitigation and intervention. In particular, inclusion of demographic information into data pipelines will allow understanding of how urban heat effects may impact vulnerable or disadvantaged populations. Integration with climate forecasts and models will also provide unprecedented capabilities for forecasting risk associated with climate change.

Josh Hatfield, Director of Research and Development at Synthetik, said:

'We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to study such an important issue. Extreme heat is already the largest cause of weather-related fatalities in the US, and climate change will only increase the importance of understanding heat in urban environments. Helping to meet that challenge fits directly into Synthetik's mission.'

Synthetik COO Tim Brewer commented:

'The UrbanScale tool will allow both our government and insurance partners to better characterize the risk of extreme heat in urban centers and promises to deliver critical insight on the way these events impact energy demands. We look forward to exploring its wide-ranging applications.'

Synthetik plans further development of UrbanScale with NOAA and other partners in the public and private sector.

