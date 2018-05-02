Synthio Brings on Global B2B Marketing Leader Colin Day as Advisor

"Data is the cornerstone of the modern marketing department and Synthio is the leading provider in the space. Throughout my career, data has always been a passion— something used to drive business decisions," said Day. "I am truly excited for the opportunity to work with Sean O'Leary, Aaron Biddar and Team Synthio as they embark upon the next phase of development and build upon the organisation's leadership position to empower their customers to engage with insight beneath a changing and challenging regulatory spotlight."

Colin brings an immense amount of value and vision to the table, with an extensive track record delivering high-impact global marketing campaigns and driving sales performance through marketing insights, technological transformation and campaign leadership, most recently as the VP of Global Marketing Operations at FIS Global.

"After working with Colin as a customer and watching him utilize our platform to tackle the challenges associated with GDPR compliance, I knew without a doubt that we had to bring him on board and leverage his immense expertise," said Aaron Biddar, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Synthio. "His knowledge of global data compliance—the GDPR in particular—will be invaluable for both Synthio and our customers as we all prepare to comply with the demands of the GDPR later this month."

Colin's stellar reputation in the B2B marketing space precedes him, with a decorated list of accolades under his belt. In 2017 alone, Colin was the recipient of Marketo's Marketing Nation Revvie Award for Transformer of the Year, SiriusDecisions' Programme of the Year Award, and the Constellation Research Super Nova Digital Transformation & Sales Effectiveness Award Winner.

Synthio is a contact data platform with data cleansing, enrichment and contact origination capabilities. Since 2011, Synthio has served over 1,500 customers, including global companies like Oracle, Docusign and Gartner. To learn more about Synthio, visit www.Synthio.com.

