Synthio Welcomes SaaS Leader Sean O'Leary as Chief Executive Officer

"I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to join the Synthio team at this stage in their journey," said O'Leary. "Aaron Biddar has been an excellent visionary leader for the company from inception. I look forward to working closely with him and the rest of the amazing team at Synthio as we continue to build a world-class DaaS company."

With over 25 years of experience in the Information Technology industry, O'Leary's strategic prowess is evidenced by his successful leadership track record at a myriad of B2B organizations from venture-backed startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Most recently, O'Leary served as President & CEO of KnowledgeTree Inc., a leading company in the Sales Enablement space providing innovative content management software to global enterprises via their industry-leading SaaS platform. KnowledgeTree was acquired by Savo Group in 2017.

Prior to KnowledgeTree, Mr. O'Leary served as President & CEO, of StrikeIron, another industry leader in the Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) space, which was acquired by Informatica in 2014. O'Leary has also held senior executive level positions at Motorola, Good Technology, and Cisco Systems.

"We have been searching for a partner to help me lead Synthio as we enter our next stage of growth," said Aaron Biddar, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer (formerly CEO) of Synthio. "After a thorough and exhaustive search, we are confident that Sean inherently complements both myself and our corporate strategy. He is the perfect fit to help lead Synthio as we become the dominant player in the contact data management space."

O'Leary's proven history of building and scaling highly efficient, effective and successful companies will be an unprecedented asset to Synthio as the company continues its forward momentum and evolution in the contact data landscape.

About Synthio

Synthio is a contact data platform with data cleansing, enrichment and contact origination capabilities. Since 2011, Synthio has served over 1,500 customers, including global companies like Oracle, Docusign and Gartner. To learn more about Synthio, visit www.Synthio.com.

