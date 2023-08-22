Synthpop Secures $2.6 Million in Seed Funding and Unveils a Connected System of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Assistants for Healthcare Providers

WELLESLEY, Mass., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthpop is pleased to announce its recent product launch - a new connected system of AI assistants for Healthcare workflow automation. Synthpop's current customers are utilizing its AI assistants in a variety of tedious tasks, including data entry into complex EMR schemas, connecting patient charts to clinical guidelines and payor policies in real time, responding to denials and record requests, and providing real-time feedback and summarization during patient visits. Synthpop's AI assistants are fine-tuned using existing medical data: this solution is HIPAA-compliant, and exceptionally accurate out-of-the-box, eliminating the need for lengthy integrations.

"Our team has decades of experience delivering care and building healthcare solutions. With our deep understanding of provider needs, we were able to create effective AI solutions that clinicians and administrators actually benefit from using. Synthpop provides much-needed relief to healthcare workers by performing tasks that are tedious and time consuming," shared Drew Copeland, Director of Clinical Operations. Drew has over 20 years of healthcare experience and managed Mount Sinai's Sleep Medicine program. 

Jan Jannink, CTO and Co-Founder shares, "We developed a unique method to de-identify medical records, which enables us to fine-tune large language models without risking exposure. Privacy and security are paramount, and we make sure that our methods adhere to the strictest standards." Jan is an experienced start-up founder and a lecturer at Stanford University, where he is set to teach a class on Developing Applications with Large Language Models in the upcoming school year.

"After a decade in the healthcare space, I've seen first hand how difficult it is to optimize workflows in health systems. We are on a mission to change that. Using the right data to fine tune models, we are able to overcome complex barriers to efficiency. Our goal is to make our healthcare system faster, more efficient, and eventually, more patient-centric," shared Elad Ferber, CEO and Co-Founder. Elad previously co-founded Spry Health (acquired in 2021), and was the Vice-President of Remote Patient Monitoring at ZOLL-Itamar until last December.

This initiative was made possible with a $2.6M seed investment from Zelda Ventures, OVO Fund, Page One Ventures, Newfund, Think+ Ventures, AI Operators Fund, Flexcap, and Captra Capital.

