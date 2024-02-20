Synthpop unveils new possibilities for AI at the biggest DME gathering in the industry - MedTrade 2024

DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthpop will debut its cutting-edge AI solutions at MedTrade, the largest HME and DME gathering in the industry, March 26-28 2024. Synthpop automates over 80% of administrative workflows related to the DME patient care journey. Synthpop's multimodal AI agents can reason through complex forms, read and enter data from/to legacy systems and EHRs, and perform voice calls and API requests - to get the job done quickly and accurately. Synthpop places an emphasis on connecting with other professionals at MedTrade to discuss advancements in AI that improve patient care while reducing administrative and clinical burnout.

Synthpop has experienced early success as a healthcare startup, with customers in HME/DME, Sleep Medicine, Wound Care, and Genetic Testing. MedTrade brings together industry leaders, experts, and vendors, providing an exceptional platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and forging strategic partnerships in the DME and HME space. "We anticipate a vibrant show in 2024," shared Kerry Tyler, the associate show, in a previous press release.

"We are thrilled to be a part of MedTrade and have the opportunity to learn from and connect with industry leaders," said Elad Ferber, CEO of Synthpop. "This trade show is a testament to our commitment to revolutionizing the DME industry with our innovative AI solutions . We look forward to showcasing our advancements and creating meaningful connections that will drive the future of healthcare."

The disruptive technology of "New AI" provides new perspectives and possibilities for healthcare professionals. The Synthpop team has just the right experience to drive this change, having built and led teams at ZOLL, Mount Sinai, Adapt Health, ResMed, Ayasdi, Spry Health, Itamar Medical, Sunrise, and more.

Elad Ferber (CEO), Drew Copeland (Director of Operations), and Chip Smith (Sales Lead) will be available for interviews during MedTrade. Please contact [email protected] to arrange a meeting.

For media inquiries or to schedule a virtual appointment with the Synthpop team at MedTrade, please contact Teresa Power at [email protected]

Synthpop: Streamlining Healthcare, One Workflow at a Time. www.synthpop.ai

