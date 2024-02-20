Synthpop unveils new possibilities for AI at the biggest DME gathering in the industry - MedTrade 2024

News provided by

Synthpop

20 Feb, 2024, 08:40 ET

DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthpop will debut its cutting-edge AI solutions at MedTrade, the largest HME and DME gathering in the industry, March 26-28 2024. Synthpop automates over 80% of administrative workflows related to the DME patient care journey. Synthpop's multimodal AI agents can reason through complex forms, read and enter data from/to legacy systems and EHRs, and perform voice calls and API requests - to get the job done quickly and accurately. Synthpop places an emphasis on connecting with other professionals at MedTrade to discuss advancements in AI that improve patient care while reducing administrative and clinical burnout.

Continue Reading

Synthpop has experienced early success as a healthcare startup, with customers in HME/DME, Sleep Medicine, Wound Care, and Genetic Testing. MedTrade brings together industry leaders, experts, and vendors, providing an exceptional platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and forging strategic partnerships in the DME and HME space. "We anticipate a vibrant show in 2024," shared Kerry Tyler, the associate show, in a previous press release.

"We are thrilled to be a part of MedTrade and have the opportunity to learn from and connect with industry leaders," said Elad Ferber, CEO of Synthpop. "This trade show is a testament to our commitment to revolutionizing the DME industry with our innovative AI solutions. We look forward to showcasing our advancements and creating meaningful connections that will drive the future of healthcare."

The disruptive technology of "New AI" provides new perspectives and possibilities for healthcare professionals. The Synthpop team has just the right experience to drive this change, having built and led teams at ZOLL, Mount Sinai, Adapt Health, ResMed, Ayasdi, Spry Health, Itamar Medical, Sunrise, and more. 

Elad Ferber (CEO), Drew Copeland (Director of Operations), and Chip Smith (Sales Lead) will be available for interviews during MedTrade. Please contact [email protected] to arrange a meeting.

For media inquiries or to schedule a virtual appointment with the Synthpop team at MedTrade, please contact Teresa Power at [email protected]

Synthpop: Streamlining Healthcare, One Workflow at a Time. www.synthpop.ai

SOURCE Synthpop

Also from this source

Synthpop Secures $2.6 Million in Seed Funding and Unveils a Connected System of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Assistants for Healthcare Providers

Synthpop Secures $2.6 Million in Seed Funding and Unveils a Connected System of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Assistants for Healthcare Providers

Synthpop is pleased to announce its recent product launch - a new connected system of AI assistants for Healthcare workflow automation. Synthpop's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.