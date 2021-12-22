Syntonics Awarded FMS Contract for FORAX-HARC

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntonics LLC, a Ironwave Technologies company based in Columbia, Md., announces the award of a $9.1 Million contract to produce 20 FORAX-HARC radio range extension payloads plus spares. The equipment is being delivered to a major supplier of tethered aerostats for the U.S. Army, as part of a Foreign Military Sales program for a major U.S. ally.

FORAX-HARC (High Antennas for Radio Communications) is based on Syntonics' proven FORAX (Fiber Optic Remote Antenna eXtension) RF-over-Fiber technology. The lightweight HARC payload enables any tethered aerostat to become a tall antenna tower, increasing line-of-sight and coverage for radio communications. In this contract, Syntonics is delivering twenty (20) six-radio HARC systems, each providing low VHF and UHF antennas high aloft on a tethered aerostat, while up to four (4) low VHF and two (2) UHF radios remain on the ground in the command post (CP). The airborne antennas enable line-of-sight communications over long distances, over obstacles and mountainous terrain, and down into "urban canyons" created by tall buildings. Keeping the radios in the CP reduces aerostat payload weight, keeps the radios convenient and secure, and eliminates operational difficulties in controlling the radios. The six radios' RF signals are transmitted and received over a single optical fiber in the aerostat's tether.

Since 2010, Syntonics has delivered more than 100 HARC aerostat systems and HARC has been continually deployed in CENTCOM's (Central Command) Area of Responsibility (AOR) since then. Terrestrial FORAX product lines, deployed since 2004 by U.S. DoD, FBI, FEMA. foreign militaries, and industrial customers, moves antennas away from command posts; eliminates the electronic and visual signature of nearby antennas; increases the security of people and equipment in the CP; and enables radios and crypto equipment to be operated inside SCIFs.

Syntonics LLC, www.syntonicscorp.com is a leading developer of system level RF solutions for mission-critical communications, hostile fire detection and data exfiltration.

Ironwave Technologies LLC www.iwtllc.com invests in a variety of RF and microwave technologies. It has several current investments in the space and is actively pursuing additional acquisitions

Mu-Del Electronics LLC, www.mu-del.com, designs and manufactures radio frequency and microwave sub-systems and components for national defense purposes including intelligence collection, telemetry, radar signal processing and communication in airborne, ground based and naval platforms.

American Microwave Corporation, www.americanmic.com, is a leader in the design and manufacturing of DC to 60GHZ solid state control components and subsystems for the communication and EW community.

Luff Research, www.luffresearch.com, designs and manufactures high performance, high reliability state-of-the-art RF/Microwave frequency synthesizers and phase-locked oscillators.

