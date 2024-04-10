Syntonics Provides New Communication Solutions for Demanding Customers

COLUMBIA, Md., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironwave Technologies' Syntonics division has solved challenging communication problems for its defense customers for over twenty years. Leveraging advanced RF technologies, RF-over-fiber capability, proprietary waveforms and continuous innovation, Syntonics enhances situational awareness and ensures secure communication in any environment.

Starting with a particularly difficult customer communication problem, or in tailoring an existing solution to an evolving need, Syntonics has a reputation as the ultimate source for solutions in the critical infrastructure, defense, intelligence and commercial sectors proving state-of-the-art communication systems with optimum performance and reliability.

Anthony Lisuzzo, Ironwave's CEO, comments - "The Syntonics acquisition has been a major contributor to the expansion of our intellectual property and engineering resources in RF hardware, RADAR and software development. From the use of RF over fiber in drone/aerostat applications, to secure data exfiltration in marine environments, to non-jammable platoon/company level communication, to Low Probability of Detect/Intercept waveforms and miniaturized RADAR solutions Syntonics has a reputation for converting unsolvable problems into field deployable systems."

Mr. Lisuzzo continued, "As we expand our footprint in the defense and agency environment our expertise and technology base are creating more solutions for the warfighter in communication, intelligence and surveillance. It's an exciting time for us in impacting our nation's defense capabilities."

About Syntonics: A subsidiary of Ironwave Technologies, Syntonics delivers innovative solutions that enhance situational awareness and enable cyber-secure communication environments. For more information about Syntonics visit www.syntonicscorp.com.

For more information about Ironwave Technologies and its capabilities in supporting the defense and aerospace industry, please visit Ironwave Technologies.

