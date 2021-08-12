Syntr Health Technologies Announces FDA Clearance of the SyntrFuge System for use in Specialty Surgeries Requiring Transfer and Implantation of Patient's Own Fat Tissue

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntr Health Technologies, Inc., a medical device company specializing in the processing of autologous adipose tissue, also known as fat tissue, today announced clearance from the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the company's patented SyntrFuge System™ for use in surgical specialties when the transfer of harvested adipose (fat) tissue is desired. These specialties include orthopedic, arthroscopic, neurosurgery, gastrointestinal, urological, general, gynecological, thoracic, laparoscopic, and plastic and reconstructive surgeries when aesthetic body contouring is desired.

"As a bootstrapped company with limited funding, Syntr Health Technologies achieved a major milestone, gaining FDA clearance for our innovative, effective, and affordable approach for accelerating adipose tissue processing at the point of care," said Ahmed Zobi, Syntr Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to building out sales of the SyntrFuge System and further expanding our product line to a broad range of markets."

The SyntrFuge System concentrates fat tissue while preserving the cell structure and cell viability, which are critical for the adipose tissue to function naturally in the body. The concentrated fat produced by the SyntrFuge System is ideal for use in aesthetic applications and expanding options for patients who may not want, or who are not candidates for major and more invasive surgeries. The implantation of adipose tissue is known to aid in the natural rejuvenation of soft tissue in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

In conjunction with today's announcement, Syntr released and listed with FDA its Class I SyntrFPU 360 device, a lab centrifuge device that facilitates expedited processing, as an accessory to the SyntrFuge System.

About Syntr Health Technologies, Inc.

Irvine, California-based Syntr Health Technologies, Inc. was founded by three engineers and incorporated in 2018, following the successful grant of an NIH Phase I SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research). The company's mission is to assist physicians with a device that accelerates adipose tissue processing at the point of care. Syntr Health Technologies is focused on becoming the market leader in automated adipose tissue processing, reducing recovery times, and improving quality of life. Syntr is headquartered at University Lab Partners, a premier wet lab incubator in the heart of Orange County.

About University Lab Partners

University Lab Partners is a premier, nonprofit, wet lab incubator located in UCI Research Park in Irvine, CA. ULP is a professionally managed and equipped wet lab facility along with the benefits of peer-to-peer interactions among a life science-focused entrepreneurial community. ULP is a project of The Beall Family Foundation.

