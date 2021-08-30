Syntr Health Technologies, Triton Biodevices, and TransSiP win Orange County's inaugural pitch competition, Pitch. Launch. Grow.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- University Lab Partners (ULP) and SBDC @ UCI Beall Applied Innovation announce the winners of Orange County's inaugural pitch competition for technology and life science startups, Pitch. Launch. Grow.

Syntr Health Technologies and Triton Biodevices will each be awarded a 1-year sponsored lab bench at University Lab Partners, the premier wet lab incubator in Irvine, California. At ULP, life science start-ups thrive a collaborative coworking community, benefitting from professional mentoring and consulting with Experts-in-Residence, networking events, and unique access to UCI's technical core facilities. Being co-located in the same building as UCI Beall Applied Innovation also facilitates company interactions with UCI business resources and SBDC @ UCI Beall Applied Innovation-affiliated entrepreneurs, as well as participation in workshops and seminars enhancing the life science entrepreneurial ecosystem.

"We are very excited and humbled," said Ahmed Zobi, CEO of Syntr Health Technologies. "As a bootstrapped company looking to expand and grow our team, this prize will allow us to do just that. Syntr is building momentum off our FDA Clearance and this prize is a reflection of the years of hard work and sacrifice being realized. We look forward to expanding our sales in the aesthetic space with ULP's facilities and support being instrumental in fostering our rapid progression."

"Winning the Pitch Launch Grow competition is a major boost to our commercialization efforts. The facilities and resources at ULP will greatly accelerate progress toward developing novel diagnostics for deadly infections. We look forward to joining the ULP community and to partnering with others in the Southern California life science ecosystem," said Lorenzo D'Amico, CEO of Triton Biodevices, Inc.

For the technology track, TransSiP won the $20,000 cash prize.

"It's an honor and privilege, especially when judged among many worthy peers," said Desmond Wong, CEO of TransSiP Inc. "The recognition further validates the noise mitigation solutions of TransSiP PI to consistently advance our customers' experience in signal clarity, accuracy, and reliability for the need of ever-increasing evolutionary products worldwide."

The competition received over 70 applications in three categories: technology, life science, and specialty diagnostics (Antibiotic Susceptibility Technology). The 2021 Pitch. Launch. Grow. winners were chosen by a team of innovation leaders tasked with choosing the top companies in each category through a rigorous judging process.

"Both University Lab Partners and the SBDC at UCI Beall Applied Innovation are beyond excited to have this opportunity to help these startups reach their next measurable milestone by not only providing the scientific infrastructure that is needed, but also the research and business support services necessary for success," says Karin Koch, Managing Director of University Lab Partners.

Pitch. Launch. Grow. is sponsored by Showa Denko Materials (America), Snell & Wilmer, Troutman Pepper, Insperity, Wilson Sonsini, and PTS Advance Life Sciences. For more information, please visit https://www.universitylabpartners.org/our-events/pitch-launch-grow-2021.

About SBDC @ UCI Beall Applied Innovation:

The SBDC @ UCI Beall Applied Innovation is a resource for any high-technology, high-growth, scalable venture from the community or the UCI ecosystem that needs help with business planning, business development and funding readiness. Their impact in the region includes over $245 in economic impact generated by clients to date, over $120M equity funding received by clients to date, and over 350 clients consulted one-on-one in 2021

About University Lab Partners:

University Lab Partners (ULP) is a premier, non-profit wet lab and medtech incubator located at UCI Research Park. ULP enables life science and medtech companies to access unique research capabilities and a network of technical, business, and talent resources at an economical cost. Since opening in December 2019, our community of over 30 companies have raised over $50 million and created over 90 jobs.

