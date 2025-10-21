Syntracts Raises $5.3M Led by Hyperplane with Khosla, Point72 Ventures, and Myriad to Scale Secure On-Prem Legal AI Infrastructure

API-first platform structures contract data on-prem, works with the tools firms already use, and makes their existing AI significantly smarter — cutting contract review time by 80%

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntracts, an API-first contract intelligence platform built for full on-premises deployment, today announced a $5.3M seed round led by Hyperplane , with participation from Khosla Ventures , Top Harvest Capital , and Fortitude Ventures , and continued support from existing investors Myriad Venture Partners and Point72 Ventures . The new funding will accelerate adoption across BigLaw and corporate legal teams, following a multi-year AmLaw 25 partnership awarded following rigorous competitive evaluations and Syntracts' selection to A&O Shearman's Fuse incubator .

Syntracts serves as a secure infrastructure layer that integrates seamlessly with firms' existing workflows and AI tools. Through its API, teams can ingest documents, organize them into structured, searchable data, and query results directly inside their systems. By turning legacy contracts into reliable, searchable knowledge, Syntracts makes a firm's existing AI tools smarter, faster and more accurate — all while keeping every piece of data private and on-prem.

"Our mission is simple: enable law firms to use AI that's both private and verifiable," said Doug Bemis , co-founder of Syntracts and former CTO at Uber AI Labs. "Firms don't need another app — they need a secure data layer that powers their existing AI with clean, structured knowledge from their own contracts. That's Syntracts: infrastructure that runs fully on-prem and makes what they already use smarter, faster, and more reliable."

Through its secure API, firms can pull documents from systems like iManage, NetDocs or SharePoint and organize them into structured data. They can then send those results back into the tools they already use — from dashboards to AI assistants — while keeping every bit of information inside their own environment.

Unlike legal AI tools that rely on third-party APIs, cloud-hosted large language models (LLMs), or brittle prompt engineering, Syntracts delivers a fully controllable, privacy-first architecture. Its specialized models are fine-tuned using synthetic legal data derived from each client's own documents, making their existing AI smarter, more accurate, and contextually aware. The result is structured, auditable outputs that plug seamlessly into real-world legal workflows — all delivered fully on-prem so nothing ever leaves the firm's walls.

"In law, you shouldn't have to choose between airtight privacy and answers that are consistent and reliable," said Christopher Martin , co-founder of Syntracts. "We're building the secure AI backbone for the legal industry — one that helps firms unlock the full value of their data safely and at scale. The backing from Hyperplane, Myriad Venture Partners, Khosla Ventures, and Point72 Ventures highlights how critical a privacy-first foundation is to the future of legal AI."

While generative AI has shown promise in law, firms remain concerned about accuracy, privacy, and reliability. Syntracts cuts contract review time by at least 80% turning hours of work into minutes — while keeping all data inside the firm's environment. Its structured system delivers answers lawyers can trust, with the consistency and control that generic prompting can't match.

"As AI adoption accelerates across the legal and enterprise markets, the biggest challenge users face is accuracy and trust," said John Murphy , co-founder and managing partner at Hyperplane. "What excites us about Syntracts is their approach to solving this through small, specialized language models trained on proprietary synthetic data. The platform seamlessly integrates into existing workflows and AI tools, delivering unrivaled accuracy, transparency, and privacy."

"First-generation legal AI tools could read contracts, but they couldn't understand them because they lacked the context of how deal points relate to each other within a transaction," said Chris Fisher , founder and managing partner at Myriad Venture Partners. "Syntracts solves that with custom-trained models that capture not just terms, but the structure and relationships between those terms, delivering true deal intelligence. And they're doing it entirely on-premise, which we believe is the only viable path for handling confidential transaction data."

Momentum: Recognition and Customers

Syntracts was recently selected for the leading innovation program, A&O Shearman's Fuse incubator, further validating its approach. Syntracts has secured multi-year partnerships with AmLaw firms following rigorous competitive evaluations, demonstrating its advanced, on-site architecture.

Why Syntracts

API-first: Lets firms easily connect Syntracts to their existing tools — pull in documents, organize data, and send structured results back into their systems.

Lets firms easily connect Syntracts to their existing tools — pull in documents, organize data, and send structured results back into their systems. Supercharge existing AI: Feed firm-specific structured data into the AI systems and assistants that firms already use to reduce hallucinations and increase precision.

Feed firm-specific structured data into the AI systems and assistants that firms already use to reduce hallucinations and increase precision. Structured intelligence, not prompts : Outputs are formatted for direct integration into legal workflows and KM databases.

: Outputs are formatted for direct integration into legal workflows and KM databases. Total privacy: Models run fully on-prem; no data leaves client systems or touches third-party LLMs/APIs.

Models run fully on-prem; no data leaves client systems or touches third-party LLMs/APIs. Firm-specific models: Synthetic legal data built from each customer's own documents, making existing data smarter, more searchable, and more reliable.

About Syntracts:

Syntracts is transforming contract intelligence with an API-first, on-premises AI platform that integrates seamlessly with existing legal workflows. Built for BigLaw and corporate legal teams, it lets firms run accurate, secure AI analysis on private documents — with zero data leaving their environment. Using synthetic data and fine-tuned legal models that augment existing AI tools, Syntracts delivers the transparency, verifiability, and privacy modern firms demand. Co-founded by former Uber AI Labs CTO Doug Bemis and Big Law veteran Christopher Martin, Syntracts combines deep AI and legal expertise to boost productivity, reduce risk, and set a new standard for secure legal AI. Learn more at https://www.syntracts.com/ .

SOURCE Syntracts