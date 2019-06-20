Syntrio and Lighthouse Merge to Increase Innovation and Accelerate Growth in Ethics & Compliance

DEERFIELD, Ill., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Private equity investment firm Inverness Graham has facilitated an investment into both Syntrio, Inc. and Lighthouse Services, Inc. to form a newly merged organization. This transaction creates a leading industry provider of integrated eLearning, GRC content, reporting hotline, and case management products that deliver a unified, comprehensive risk management and compliance solution to more than 4,000 organizations.

Chicago-based Syntrio is known for its integrated suite of courses and software, having provided ethics and compliance software, services and consulting for organizations of all sizes for over 20 years.

"Our combined organization will now have a greater ability to provide an industry-leading learning management platform, ethics and compliance training, hotline and case management solutions to help customers meet the demand of complex regulatory and ethical challenges," Bette Tomaszewicz, CEO of the merged companies, said. "Together, we will offer the marketplace a combination of exceptional products and services, unmatched in the industry through investments in technology and innovation including mobile, adaptive learning and analytics solutions."

Joining forces with the innovative software and technology expertise of Philadelphia-area Lighthouse Services, a premier provider of reporting hotline and case management solutions, positions the newly merged company for accelerated growth, both organically and through future mergers and acquisitions.

"We're excited for Lighthouse and Syntrio's combined strength," Andy Bronstein, founder of Lighthouse Services, who will serve as President, said. "The merged companies will provide our customers with increased value, an integrated solution offering and a world-class approach to the user experience."

Michael Morrissey, Managing Principal at Inverness Graham, said: "We spent significant time researching companies in this market looking for innovative products, delighted customers and proven expertise from which to build a successful solutions platform. We're excited about working with the combined Syntrio and Lighthouse team to make a substantial impact in governance, risk and compliance solutions."

The combined companies offer more than 34 years of experience with a deep understanding of customer needs. Together the company will take innovation to new levels, providing a holistic view of risk management insights to support the expanding need for risk-based business intelligence and analytics. The financial terms of the deal are not disclosed.

About Syntrio: www.syntrio.com

About Lighthouse Services: www.lighthouse-services.com

About Inverness Graham: www.invernessgraham.com

SOURCE Syntrio

