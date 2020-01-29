Syntrio Appoints Compliance Executive Ann Florkowski as Customer Success Vice President

DEERFIELD, Ill., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading risk and compliance solution company Syntrio Inc. today named Ann Florkowski as its Vice President of Customer Success. In her new role, Florkowski will lead Syntrio's customer implementation strategy and services as well as customer success management worldwide.

Florkowski has over 20 years' experience in the ethics and compliance industry. She has worked for Fortune 500 corporations, most recently as Global Compliance Officer of Chubb, responsible for building compliance programs from the ground up. In doing so, she gained extensive experience and is conversant in all aspects of managing an effective compliance program, including eLearning and whistleblower programs. Additionally, Florkowski assisted organizations in implementing compliance training programs when she worked at several service providers. In these roles, she became familiar with the range of challenges faced by compliance officers in managing their programs.

"Ann brings with her a wealth of knowledge from both provider and customer experiences," said Bette Tomaszewicz, Syntrio's CEO. "Her compliance experience, understanding of customers' challenges and knowledge of the industry are a perfect fit for our team."

"I am excited to bring my experience to Syntrio's customers and help them deliver timely and effective compliance solutions," Florkowski said. "As a part of Syntrio, I look forward to continuing to improve on the excellent customer support they have provided to over 5,000 customers."

