Syntrix Pharmaceuticals to Present Positive Desmetramadol Trial Results at the 2019 Pain Management SUMMIT

AUBURN, Wash., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntrix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leading innovator of new pain therapy for the broad multi-billion dollar global pain market, today announced that Syntrix's President and CEO, John Zebala, MD, PhD, will present an overview of desmetramadol and positive first-in-man trial results at the 2019 Pain Management SUMMIT. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, November 20th at 10:00 AM EST at The Inn at Penn in Philadelphia.

Syntrix's positive desmetramadol trial was featured on the October 2019 cover of The Journal of Pain, the official journal of the American Pain Society. The first-in-man study showed that desmetramadol has the same analgesic and safety profile as tramadol, but without tramadol's metabolic liabilities that hamper its efficacy and safety and that are disclosed in its FDA-approved label. Desmetramadol is a patented composition that eliminates the metabolic liabilities of tramadol by delivering the active tramadol metabolite directly without the need for metabolism.

Global tramadol revenue was $2.46 billion in 2016 and is estimated to grow to $3.69 billion by 2022 (source: Maia Research). In the United States there were over 40 million prescriptions in 2017, where it has emerged in the U.S. Opioid Crisis as an effective therapy for moderate to moderately severe pain, but with low abuse potential and low risk of fatality in overdose.

ABOUT DESMETRAMADOL: Desmetramadol promises to provide a critically needed improvement to both tramadol (Schedule IV) and the more dangerous and abuse-prone Schedule II narcotics now at the center of the U.S. Opioid Crisis. Desmetramadol is the active metabolite of tramadol that delivers a mu-opioid receptor agonist and an inhibitor of norepinephrine reuptake to provide synergistic pain relief. Desmetramadol is poised to enter Phase 3 testing.

ABOUT SYNTRIX: Syntrix is a pharmaceutical company committed to discovering and delivering innovative therapies to solve the most difficult clinical problems. Convergent Science & Strategy. Breakthrough Medicines.

