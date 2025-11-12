Syntun | 2025 "Double 11" Promotion Report: The GMV during China "Double 11 Shopping Festival" reached 1695 billion CNY (~238 billion USD)

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After seventeen years of evolution, this year's festival has transcended its role as a mere shopping frenzy, reflecting a profound transformation within the retail ecosystem and deep technological integration. In 2025, major platforms have moved beyond competing solely on price and traffic; instead, they are leveraging Instant Delivery and AI technology as dual engines to drive a comprehensive upgrade of the consumer experience.

This year's festival commenced earlier than in previous years, with Kuaishou launching its promotional campaign on October 7, followed by Douyin and JD.com on October 9. Tmall and Pinduoduo initiated their respective promotions on October 15 and 16.

Notably, the event has evolved beyond a purely online phenomenon, with instant retail emerging as a significant new battleground. Instant delivery platforms such as Taobao Shangou, Meituan Shangou, and JD Instant Delivery are accelerating channel expansion to enhance shopping experience characterized by a broader product selection and faster delivery. Furthermore, platforms like Taotian and JD.com have deepened integration across sectors including food delivery, hotel and travel bookings, and transportation, signaling a broader strategic shift toward building comprehensive consumption ecosystems that encompass diverse retail scenarios, spanning "food, accommodation, transportation, and services."

Concurrently, the comprehensive integration of AI technology has emerged as a defining feature. Major e-commerce platforms have launched a suite of AI-powered tools, such as "AI Universal Search" and "AI Try-On", enabling end-to-end intelligent operations across supply chains, merchant management, and consumer engagement to elevate overall campaign effectiveness.

Propelled by instant retail and AI, the 2025 Double 11 Shopping Festival has evolved beyond a mere promotional event into a comprehensive competition centered on the upgrade of platform consumption models and technological innovation, marking a profound "consumption revolution."

As a third-party data monitor, Syntun has consistently tracked and released " Double 11" sales data to provide an impartial and objective perspective to the public.

According to Syntun, the Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) during the " Double 11" shopping festival (October 7th – November 11th) reached 1695 billion CNY across online platforms, including E-commerce Platforms, Instant Delivery Platforms and Community Group Buying. E-commerce Platform GMV reached 1619.1 billion CNY with Tmall ranking first. Meanwhile, instant delivery platforms and community group-buying platforms contributed GMVs of 67 billion CNY and 9 billion CNY respectively.

As a professional digital retail data service provider, Syntun has developed a variety of products in line with the needs of the retail industry, which can solve the problems encountered in the process of production, operation, marketing and management, and help brands make accurate decisions.

