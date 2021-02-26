Syosset Fire Department Disinfected & Protected With The BIOPROTECTUs™ System

SYOSSET, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday afternoon, ViaClean Technologies, a biotech company that develops, manufactures and markets environmentally responsible antimicrobial solutions that protect surfaces, treated the Syosset Fire Department using its BIOPROTECTUs™ System to disinfect the department's facility surfaces against viruses, bacteria and germs and provide long-term antimicrobial protection against odor and stain causing bacteria, mold, mildew, algae and fungi for up to 90 days. In joint efforts with Josh Lafazan, the youngest-ever legislator for the 18th District of the Nassau County Legislature and the second youngest-ever legislator for the State of New York, ViaClean continues with its support of essential workers throughout the country by providing local emergency workers with greater peace of mind by treating their work places with the BIOPROTECTUs™ System, a combination of SmartTouch List N disinfectant and BIOPROTECT™ antimicrobial protectant formulations.

"ViaClean Technologies is committed to safeguarding our country's first responders who put our citizens and residents always first. We are proud to be able to include in this initiative the Syosset Fire Department," said Greg Tipsord, President and Chief Executive Officer of ViaClean Technologies. "We are so humbled by these community heroes who prioritize their resident's safety every day and have done this selflessly throughout an extremely difficult year. This is our way to show appreciation."

The treatment of the Syosset Fire Department with BIOPROTECTUs™ System and donation of the branded BIOPROTECT™ hand sanitizer is part of ViaClean's ongoing initiative to help give back to these community frontline workers by providing treatment of work facilities with these unprecedented products. In 2020, ViaClean Technologies also treated the Lower Gwynedd Township Police Department and City of Madison Fire Department as well as donated its BIOPROTECT™ Hydrating Hand Sanitizer to select Feeding America locations across the country.

"We are so appreciative that ViaClean Technologies offered to treat our station with the BIOPROTECTUs™ System," said Giovanni Graceffa, 30-year Syosset Fire Department Member. "It gives us great peace of mind to have such an advanced system in place for regular treatment of the departments station, knowing our Fire Fighters are as safeguarded as the community residents and business owners they serve, especially during this still unsettling time."

The BIOPROTECTUs™ System by ViaClean Technologies encompasses an array of patented, registered technologies that disinfect surfaces from bacteria, mold, mildew and viruses, and provide persistent and continuous long-term antimicrobial protection from odor and stain causing bacteria, mold, mildew, fungi and algae for up to 90 days. An essential component in the BIOPROTECTUs™ System is BIOPROTECT™ RTU (https://bioprotect.us/); a groundbreaking, water-based antimicrobial product that when applied to both porous and non-porous surfaces, creates a highly durable protective shield that provides long-term (up to 90 days) antimicrobial protection that inhibits the growth of odor and stain causing bacteria, mold, mildew, algae and fungi.

For more information on ViaClean Technologies and The BIOPROTECTUs™ System, please visit www.bioprotect.us.

About Syosset Fire Department

The Syosset Volunteer Fire Department is comprised of 110 men and women of various ages and backgrounds. These firefighters and medical technicians provide emergency services to the Syosset Fire District's 14.4-square-miles, the largest coverage area in Nassau County. From the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery to the Plainview Shopping Center, these dedicated volunteers respond to calls out of the three station houses with an emergency response fleet of five engines, one ladder truck, one quint, one heavy rescue, three ambulances, and several special support and reserve units.

About ViaClean Technologies

ViaClean Technologies LLC, a biotech company, develops, manufactures and markets groundbreaking, innovative and environmentally responsible antimicrobial solutions that protect surfaces by disinfecting and safeguarding both interior and exterior physical surfaces from microbial contaminants* (*odor and stain causing bacteria, fungi and algae). ViaClean Technologies' pioneering and proprietary technologies, products and services provide antibacterial, antimicrobial, disinfectant and advanced odor control solutions for commercial, institutional and consumer use. ViaClean's BIOPROTECTUs™ System products include BIOPROTECT™ for textiles, plastics and metal goods. ViaClean is headquartered in Philadelphia with satellite offices in Arizona and in New York. For more information, visit the ViaClean website (www.bioprotect.us).

