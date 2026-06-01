Sypher Receives Certificate of Authority, To Begin Writing Florida Homeowners Policies

Tampa-Based Reciprocal Launches with Organic Growth, Agent-First Distribution, and Integrated Insurance-Reinsurance-Technology Strategy

TAMPA, Fla., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sypher Insurance Exchange announced today that it has received its Certificate of Authority from the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation and will begin writing homeowners insurance policies across Florida later this summer. The Tampa-based reciprocal exchange represents a new approach to Florida property insurance, combining underwriting discipline, reinsurance alignment, and modern technology within a single operating model.

A New Era in Florida Insurance has Arrived

Founding Team

Florida's insurance market has stabilized, but the path forward demands more than capitalizing on improved conditions. The crisis exposed important gaps in how carriers approach risk, capital, and operations. Sypher was built to address those gaps, with a platform designed not for the market as it was, but for the challenges ahead and the need for a carrier that can adapt without breaking.

"We bring a fundamentally different approach to sustainable capacity in Florida," said Subhashish Dutta, Founder and CEO of Sypher Insurance Exchange. "Over the past two years, we have built an integrated platform that brings together insurance, reinsurance, and technology from day one. The result is faster decision-making, greater transparency across the ecosystem, and capacity designed to endure and serve agents and policyholders over the long run."

Built Different from Day One

While many recent Florida market entrants have pursued rapid expansion through Citizens takeouts, Sypher has taken a meaningfully different path. The company's 100% organic growth strategy means every policy is selectively targeted, quoted and bound through independent agents.

Sypher has spent years building toward scale, developing its own rates, forms, and technology to navigate Florida's complexity while delivering a product that is both disciplined and highly marketable.

"We believe precision drives performance at scale," said Dutta. "Our decision to grow organically reflects a disciplined approach to risk selection, not a limitation on growth. With the platform we've built and the supporting processes in place, we are positioned to expand with consistency as market conditions evolve."

Agent Partnerships at the Core

That organic growth model depends heavily on strong agent partnerships. Sypher's approach to the independent agent channel reflects a deliberate, long-term partnership with agents. Over the past two years, the company has worked alongside agents to shape the business, from product design to the tools that support day-to-day execution. That collaboration is built around a shared objective to grow together in a disciplined and scalable way.

That alignment is reflected in both structure and participation. The Florida Association of Insurance Agents (FAIA), the state's largest independent agent association, made a strategic early investment in the company, reinforcing a shared commitment to scaling with the agent channel.

"Agents were part of this from the very beginning," said Crystal McInnis, Founder and Chief Operating Officer. "Their input shaped our technology and product design, so it fits naturally into how agencies operate. We focused on building tools that support how agents quote, bind, and service business. That partnership continues to guide how we evolve as we grow."

The company will distribute Florida HO3 homeowners policies exclusively through licensed independent agents across Florida.

Integration as the Foundation

Sypher was built on the belief that underwriting, reinsurance, and technology should inform a single, connected strategy rather than operate in silos. From the outset, these disciplines have been developed in tandem, allowing decisions to reflect a complete view of risk, capital, and execution.

That alignment carries through to the product itself. The Florida HO3 offering is designed specifically for Florida's coastal and inland risks, supported by disciplined underwriting and coordinated claims partnerships. It is reinforced by a reinsurance program shaped by years of advisory experience, strengthening the balance sheet and supporting long-term capital. These elements are connected through a modern technology platform that enhances the decision-making of underwriters, agents, and claims professionals throughout the policy lifecycle.

"Technology should make our team and our partners more effective, not replace them," said Laura Johnson, Founder and Chief Underwriting Officer. "Every underwriting decision combines data-driven insights with experienced human oversight. Our platform gives underwriters the tools to make better, faster decisions, while efficiently surfacing situations that require judgment. That is how you build sustainable, scalable results."

Florida Product, Built by Florida Veterans

Sypher's leadership team brings more than 75 years of combined experience in Florida property and catastrophe insurance, with deep expertise across underwriting, reinsurance, and distribution. As founders, Subhashish Dutta, Laura Johnson, and Crystal McInnis have each spent their careers operating in complex coastal markets, bringing a practical understanding of what it takes to build and sustain a Florida-focused insurer.

"Every coverage decision, eligibility rule, and underwriting guideline was designed with Florida's exposures in mind," said Johnson. "This is a Florida product built by people who have spent their careers in this market, and that perspective carries through in both the design of the program and how we execute it."

Market Entry in a Healthier Environment

Sypher's launch comes at a time when Florida's insurance market is demonstrating meaningful improvement. The 2022 and 2023 legislative reforms have strengthened the market's operating dynamics, with litigation declining and new capital entering the space.

"Our approach to Florida has always been long-term," said McInnis. "The reforms have strengthened the market, but we do not assume the work is done. We have built a platform designed to adapt as conditions evolve, with integrated data and real-time insight that allow us to identify emerging trends early and respond with discipline."

Sypher enters the Florida market with a focused approach to growth, built around a connected operating model and aligned with the independent agent channel. The company is positioned to expand with consistency in a market that demands both precision and adaptability.

About Sypher Insurance Exchange

Sypher Insurance Exchange is a Tampa-based reciprocal homeowners insurance exchange purpose-built for Florida. Bringing together underwriting discipline, reinsurance expertise, and modern technology, Sypher delivers insurance capacity designed for long-term stability and sustainable growth. Sypher distributes exclusively through licensed independent agents across Florida. Learn more at www.GetSypher.com.

Media Contact:

Sypher Communications

Phone: 352-359-4874

Email: [email protected]

Web: GetSypher.com

SOURCE Sypher