SypherPK and LogDotZip Team Up To Debut Collaboration for Minecraft

AUSTIN, Texas, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SypherPK is expanding his suite of gaming content to include trending Minecraft content. SypherPK will be premiering a Minecraft series on his Sypher Plays YouTube Channel on April 1st, 2021, and has teamed up with popular Minecraft YouTuber, LogDotZip , for a duo unlike any other. The Sypher Plays Minecraft content will feature exclusive storylines and fresh content with fan favorite characters from LogDotZip. This highly anticipated launch will include two videos a week to start, with intentions to grow the amount of content released weekly. Between SypherPK's four YouTube Channels including SypherPK, More SypherPK, Sypher Plays and Sypher Shorts, the current subscriber reach tops 7.36 million while LogDotZip has 4.25 million subscribers, bringing their combined reach to over 11.6 million subscribers across the combined platforms.

"I value bringing in-demand content to our fans globally who are passionate about their gaming and hungry for elevated access to the most innovative gaming experiences." –Ali Hassan, aka SypherPK

About SypherPK:

The SypherPK YouTube Channel was launched in 2011 by Ali Hassan. The channel features pro level Fortnite gameplay videos. SypherPK, aka Ali Hassan, rose to global gaming fame as one of the leaders in the new media space. As one of the most respected Fortnite gamers, SypherPK now has content on Minecraft. Additionally, SypherPK launched Oni Studios in 2021 which is a visionary resource designed to empower creators in the gaming space, transforming their brands into empires. Through personalized counseling and expert services, the firm helps grow emerging brands into large-scale businesses. Developed by creators, for creators, Oni Studios focuses on expanding each creator's reach into new territories.

Learn More + Connect:

OniStudios.GG| Twitch | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Discord

Contact: Paula Steurer

Sterling Public Relations

Direct: 949. 200. 6566

[email protected]

SOURCE SypherPK