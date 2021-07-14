SypherPK Nominated as Top Gamer in the 2021 Influence Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honoring SypherPK's 10th anniversary in gaming, creator Ali Hassan has been nominated for top gamer in the prestigious 2021 Influence Awards. The Influence Agency plans to reveal each categories' nominees on August 31st, followed by the winners in the Fall of 2021. Known for his gameplay on Fornite, SypherPK has been dedicated to lifting up others along his new media journey. His passion for seeing the industry continually evolve resulted in the recent launch of Oni Studios, a content creation company by gamers for gamers, led by Ali Hassan and a dynamic team of content specialists. SypherPK's content on YouTube has had over 1 billion lifetime views with a following of 5.27 million subscribers, while his Instagram followers are noted at 2.8 million, Twitter followers are noted at 1.3 million, and his Facebook Fans are just over 9,000.

"It's an honor to be nominated for this recognition and I look forward to celebrating with the other nominees in all of the distinct award categories."–Ali Hassan, aka SypherPK

About SypherPK:

SypherPK, aka Ali Hassan, is a professional gamer, streamer, YouTuber and online personality based in Austin, Texas. Recognized for his cross-market and wide-reaching audience appeal, he is one of the most popular faces in the gaming industry. Sypher is most notably known for his educational gameplay on Fortnite, focused on teaching tips and tricks. He is revered for his insightful take on game-winning strategies. The SypherPK YouTube Channel was launched in 2011, and features pro-level Fortnite gameplay videos. Additionally, SypherPK launched Oni Studios this year, as a visionary resource designed to empower creators in the gaming space, transforming their brands into empires.

