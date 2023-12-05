Syphilis Testing Market size to grow by USD 2.22 billion from 2023-2028 | Abbott Laboratories, AdvaCare Pharma, Beckman Coulter Inc. and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The syphilis testing market size is expected to grow by USD 2.22 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of over 6.7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The report also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about 15 market companies, including Abbott Laboratories, AdvaCare Pharma, Beckman Coulter Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioLytical Laboratories Inc., Bloodworks Northwest, Calibre Scientific Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, Everlywell Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., LetsGetChecked, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., OK Biotech Co. Ltd., Omega Diagnostics Group Plc, OriGene Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Syphilis Testing Market 2024-2028
Syphilis Testing Market 2024 – 2028: Company Profile:

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers syphilis testing kits such as Bioline Syphilis 3.0 test which is a solid phase immunochromatographic assay for the qualitative detection of antibodies of all isotypes IgG, IgM, IgA against Treponema pallidum TP.

thermofisher.com: The company offers syphilis testing kits such as SURE-VUE AUTOMATED RPR Rapid Plasma Reagin test for syphilis.

Syphilis Testing Market 2024 – 2028: Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by End-user (Primary and secondary syphilis, Latent, and tertiary syphilis), Technology (Laboratory testing/conventional testing and POC testing), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share expansion for both primary and secondary syphilis segments is anticipated to be substantial during the forecast period. These initial stages of syphilis infection necessitate timely identification and treatment to hinder the disease's advancement and minimize potential complications.

Syphilis Testing Market 2024 - 2028: Market Trend:

Trend

  • Technological advancements in syphilis testing have transformed diagnosis accuracy, speed, and convenience, amplifying patient outcomes.
  • Innovations like NAATs and POCT devices bolster early and accurate syphilis diagnosis, especially in cases with negative serologic results, reducing false negatives and transmission risk.
  • Automated laboratory systems and advanced testing platforms (CLIAs/EIAs) elevate syphilis diagnosis efficiency, meeting high demand with enhanced accuracy and promptness.

Advancements in Syphilis Testing Market: Revolutionizing Diagnosis and Treatment

Syphilis, caused by the bacterium Treponema pallidum, remains a significant global health concern despite being a treatable sexually transmitted infection (STI). The importance of early detection through effective syphilis blood tests cannot be overstated in curbing its spread and preventing severe health complications.

The landscape of syphilis testing has witnessed remarkable progress, offering a range of innovative methods for diagnosis. Among the primary approaches, the treponemal test detects Treponema pallidum antibodies, while the rapid plasma reagin test checks for non-specific antibodies indicative of infection.

Rapid plasma reagin test

The Rapid Plasma Reagin test is a widely utilized screening tool for detecting syphilis infection. The rapid plasma reagin test detects non-specific antibodies produced by the body in response to Treponema pallidum, the bacterium responsible for syphilis. This test, known for its quick results, aids healthcare professionals in diagnosing syphilis efficiently. The rapid plasma reagin test is valued for its role in the early detection of syphilis, enabling timely treatment interventions.

Syphilis Screening and Diagnosis

Syphilis screening strategies involve utilizing both treponemal and non-treponemal tests for accurate detection. The treponemal test detects treponema pallidum antibodies and aids in confirming infection, while the RPR test helps gauge the disease stage and assess treatment response. Such comprehensive assessments are fundamental in primary syphilis diagnosis and secondary syphilis diagnosis.

The primary syphilis diagnosis involves identifying characteristic painless sores called chancres at the infection site, while secondary syphilis diagnosis focuses on recognizing a wide range of symptoms like skin rashes and flu-like symptoms, indicating systemic spread of the infection.

The advent of POC syphilis testing has revolutionized diagnostic capabilities, allowing for swift and convenient on-site testing. POC syphilis testing offers rapid results, enabling immediate intervention and timely treatment initiation, crucial for managing and preventing the spread of syphilis.

Treponema Pallidum Antibodies

Treponema pallidum antibodies are specific proteins produced by the immune system in response to the presence of the bacterium causing syphilis. Detection of treponema pallidum antibodies in diagnostic tests helps confirm the presence of the infection, guiding healthcare professionals in accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment decisions. Understanding the role of treponema pallidum antibodies is crucial in the laboratory diagnosis of syphilis, ensuring comprehensive and precise identification of the disease.

Syphilis Treatment Cost

Early syphilis blood test and treatment significantly impacts the course of syphilis infection. Penicillin, the primary antibiotic used, remains highly effective in treating syphilis at various stages. The effectiveness of treatment, however, depends on the stage of infection and timely intervention.

Syphilis treatment cost varies based on several factors, including the disease stage, treatment regimen, healthcare setting, and geographical location. Early diagnosis through effective testing methods not only aids in prompt treatment but also potentially reduces the economic burden associated with advanced-stage syphilis complications.

Looking ahead, ongoing research and technological innovations hold promise for enhancing syphilis testing. Advancements in laboratory diagnosis of syphilis, syphilis blood tests, treponemal tests, and affordability of POC Syphilis Testing may further transform the landscape, improving the reach and effectiveness of syphilis screening programs.

The evolution of syphilis testing methodologies, including syphilis blood tests, treponemal tests, rapid plasma reagin tests, and POC syphilis testing, marks a critical milestone in the laboratory diagnosis of syphilis. Timely screening, accurate diagnosis, and prompt treatment remain the cornerstones in addressing this persistent global health challenge.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by End-User
  7. Market Segmentation by Technology
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

